Offensiva Hardstyle Sound on Sunshine Radio – „This is Hardstyle“

That’s it, we can finally say that our „This is Hardstyle“ podcast will be on-air every Saturday from 2 to 3 am on Radio Sunshine! 😍

The 1st. episode will be transmitted THIS Saturday (11/02/2017).

A partire da questo sabato (11/02/2017), con cadenza settimanale, il podcast “This is Hardstyle” sarà on-air su Radio Sunshine.

Orario: 2-3. Siamo pronti per trasmettervi le migliori tracce hardstyle del momento! 🙂

Neue Mixsendung auf Radio Sunshine: „This is Hardstyle“

Sendezeit ab diesen Samstag 11. Februar 2017 von 02:00 bis 03:00 Uhr (wöchentlich)

