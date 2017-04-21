top 20 free themes of photography wordpress themes

You might wonder what the difference is between a photography theme and a portfolio theme. The truth is that at times they might both serve the same purpose. But at other times they may be a little different.

To my mind, a portfolio theme concentrates on providing a section of the site that is dedicated to showing off a collection of images.

Of course a photography theme might do that too, but the way I look at it, a photography theme puts more emphasis on the blog aspect and less emphasis on creating a separate section to show off a collection of photos.

We recently went through a nice collection of free portfolio themes, and if you’re looking for a photography theme, some of those may suit your needs. So you can have a look at the themes there.

But we didn’t want to simply repeat those themes here, so below we have new collection of “photography themes” – i.e. themes that put a little more emphasis on photoblogging.

All these themes are free.