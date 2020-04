4SIGN produced a short home-video recording – all separately at their homes -during Covid-19 crisis. The original song „Mach mal Pause“, written by Hubert Weiss.

4SIGN are:

Sybille Kofler (vocals/flute/bariton sax)

Robert Tribus (flugelhorn/trumpet)

Hubert Weiss (guitar/loops)

Stephan Koler (drums)