Barbara Zanetti – RUN FOR LIFE (Official Video)

RUN FOR LIFE der Song zum Charity Projekt “Run for Alzheimer Südtirol goes New York City Marathon 2019”
Die Idee war geboren das Projekt rund um Lauflegende Alfred Monsorno, welcher als erster Italiener (Südtiroler) 1979 den wohl bekanntesten Marathon der Welt in New York lief, musikalisch zu begleiten. So entstand die „Hymne auf das Leben“. Genau 40 Jahre später wird Alfred Monsorno mit seinen beiden Söhnen den Marathon nochmal laufen und dabei die Gelegenheit nutzen, um auf die Alzheimer Erkrankung aufmerksam zu machen. Weitere Infos: www.runforlife.eu/alzheimer
Heute wurde dieser Song weltweit auf allen großen digitalen Musikplattformen veröffentlicht.
Run for Life
lyric and music by Barbara Zanetti
Verse
Changing something. Moving on. Sometimes it’s hard to overcome.
I start running and everything flows.
Along the road in sunshine, wind and rain, with nothing but passion in my veins.
Leaving everything behind.
Middle
This feeling. Deep inside. Full of dreams. Full of life
Chorus
Each step that I take
In the wake of freedom
Carried by the street
I follow my mind
With every move that I make
Deep down I know the answer
I run for Life
Deep down inside
I run for Life
Verse
Motivation is the key. Beautiful thoughts surrounding me
Finding new ways
Towards my inner peace. I feel the power. I breathe
Nothing really matters
Middle
This feeling. Deep inside. Full of dreams. Full of life
Chorus
Each step that I take
In the wake of freedom
Carried by the street
I follow my heart
With every move that I make
Deep down I know the answer
I run for Life
Deep down inside.
I run for Life