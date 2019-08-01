Barbara Zanetti – RUN FOR LIFE (Official Video)

RUN FOR LIFE der Song zum Charity Projekt “Run for Alzheimer Südtirol goes New York City Marathon 2019”

Die Idee war geboren das Projekt rund um Lauflegende Alfred Monsorno, welcher als erster Italiener (Südtiroler) 1979 den wohl bekanntesten Marathon der Welt in New York lief, musikalisch zu begleiten. So entstand die „Hymne auf das Leben“. Genau 40 Jahre später wird Alfred Monsorno mit seinen beiden Söhnen den Marathon nochmal laufen und dabei die Gelegenheit nutzen, um auf die Alzheimer Erkrankung aufmerksam zu machen. Weitere Infos: www.runforlife.eu/alzheimer

Heute wurde dieser Song weltweit auf allen großen digitalen Musikplattformen veröffentlicht.

Run for Life

lyric and music by Barbara Zanetti

Verse

Changing something. Moving on. Sometimes it’s hard to overcome.

I start running and everything flows.

Along the road in sunshine, wind and rain, with nothing but passion in my veins.

Leaving everything behind.

Middle

This feeling. Deep inside. Full of dreams. Full of life

Chorus

Each step that I take

In the wake of freedom

Carried by the street

I follow my mind

With every move that I make

Deep down I know the answer

I run for Life

Deep down inside

I run for Life

Verse

Motivation is the key. Beautiful thoughts surrounding me

Finding new ways

Towards my inner peace. I feel the power. I breathe

Nothing really matters

Middle

This feeling. Deep inside. Full of dreams. Full of life

Chorus

Each step that I take

In the wake of freedom

Carried by the street

I follow my heart

With every move that I make

Deep down I know the answer

I run for Life

Deep down inside.

I run for Life