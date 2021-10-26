Barbara Zanetti – Some Dreams (Certi sogni)

SOME DREAMS (Certi Sogni). Barbara Zanetti & Allan Taylor. Unplugged
Single Release 22.10.2021
Recorded by Ron Angus & Chris Kaufmann
Mixed by Armin Rainer
Art Cover by Samuel Müller
Label: Laika Records
Published by Edition Laika
Music & Lyrics by Allan Taylor
Italian Lyrics by Barbara Zanetti
Some dreams are big, some dreams are small
Some dreams are carried away on the wind and never dreamed at all
Some dreams tell lies, some dreams come true
I’ve got a whole lot of dreams and I can dream for you
Se non per me, se non per te
Sognerei tutto il giorno, altro non farei
Mi fermerei, mi perderei
Rimanderei a domani le cose da fare
Certi sogni sono grandi, altri sono piccoli
Certi sogni portati via dal vento e mai sognati
Certi sogni mentono, altri si avverano
Ho così tanti sogni e sogno per te
I’ve spent my life hung up on dreams
I float along like a summer cloud or so it seems
I get it wrong with most things I do
But I can write a song and this one’s for you
Some dreams are big, some dreams are small
Some dreams are carried away on the wind and never dreamed at all
Some dreams tell lies, some dreams come true
I’ve got a whole lot of dreams and I can dream for you
Alcuni la chiamano fede, altri possibilità
Alcuni la chiamano attesa per l’invito a ballare.
Se fosse per me, se potessi scegliere la canzone
Non ti farei aspettare, balleremo girando la luna
Certi sogni sono grandi, altri sono piccoli
Certi sogni portati via dal vento e mai sognati
Certi sogni mentono, altri si avverano
Ho così tanti sogni e sogno per te
Some dreams are big, some dreams are small
Some dreams are carried away on the wind and never dreamed at all
Some dreams tell lies, some dreams come true
I’ve got a whole lot of dreams and I can dream for you
I’ve got a whole lot of dreams and I can dream for you