Barbara Zanetti – Some Dreams (Certi sogni)

SOME DREAMS (Certi Sogni). Barbara Zanetti & Allan Taylor. Unplugged

Single Release 22.10.2021

Recorded by Ron Angus & Chris Kaufmann

Mixed by Armin Rainer

Art Cover by Samuel Müller

Label: Laika Records

Published by Edition Laika

Music & Lyrics by Allan Taylor

Italian Lyrics by Barbara Zanetti

Some dreams are big, some dreams are small

Some dreams are carried away on the wind and never dreamed at all

Some dreams tell lies, some dreams come true

I’ve got a whole lot of dreams and I can dream for you

Se non per me, se non per te

Sognerei tutto il giorno, altro non farei

Mi fermerei, mi perderei

Rimanderei a domani le cose da fare

Certi sogni sono grandi, altri sono piccoli

Certi sogni portati via dal vento e mai sognati

Certi sogni mentono, altri si avverano

Ho così tanti sogni e sogno per te

I’ve spent my life hung up on dreams

I float along like a summer cloud or so it seems

I get it wrong with most things I do

But I can write a song and this one’s for you

Some dreams are big, some dreams are small

Some dreams are carried away on the wind and never dreamed at all

Some dreams tell lies, some dreams come true

I’ve got a whole lot of dreams and I can dream for you

Alcuni la chiamano fede, altri possibilità

Alcuni la chiamano attesa per l’invito a ballare.

Se fosse per me, se potessi scegliere la canzone

Non ti farei aspettare, balleremo girando la luna

Certi sogni sono grandi, altri sono piccoli

Certi sogni portati via dal vento e mai sognati

Certi sogni mentono, altri si avverano

Ho così tanti sogni e sogno per te

Some dreams are big, some dreams are small

Some dreams are carried away on the wind and never dreamed at all

Some dreams tell lies, some dreams come true

I’ve got a whole lot of dreams and I can dream for you

I’ve got a whole lot of dreams and I can dream for you