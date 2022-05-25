Cemetery Drive sind zurück mit neuer Single “What You Want” – Video

Die Südtiroler Punk-Band “Cemetery Drive” meldet sich nach zwei Jahren mit neuer Musik
zurück und liefert den Fans, im Sinne des Songtitels, genau “was sie wollen”: einen
energiegeladenen, eingängigen Punk-Song mit einem Featuring, das es in sich hat.
Inmitten der Pandemie konnten die Südtiroler Jungs nämlich Kellin Quinn, den Frontman der
international bekannten US-Band “Sleeping With Sirens”, für sich gewinnen, der mit ihnen
am Song arbeitete und diesen mit seiner unverwechselbaren Stimme aufs nächste Level hob.
Die Band, die seit 2010 auf den Bühnen Südtirols und auch außerhalb auftritt, bietet im
Musikvideo einen Blick hinter die Kulissen des Studioalltags.
Live zu sehen & hören werden sie dieses Wochenende, am Samstag, den 28. Mai 2022, beim Gaul
Open Air in Lana sein.
Mit im Gepäck natürlich die neue Single “What You Want”, die ab
sofort auf allen Streaming-Plattformen zu hören ist.
Video
„What You Want“ feat. Kellin Quinn from Sleeping With Sirens out now on all platforms!
https://cemeterydriveband.com
Written and recorded by Cemetery Drive
Video by Simone Galeotti at Absence Films
https://www.facebook.com/AbsenceFilms
Mix/Master by Federico Ascari
https://federicoascari.com/
Lyrics:
I feel so alone without you here
The room is so cold and empty
Just like you were to me
It’s all my fault I know I’m sorry
Even though I shouldn’t be
after everything that you did to me
You still haunt me
and it’s killing me
Take, take, take what you want
and break, break, break me apart
you make, make, make it so hard for me
I sit and watch things disappear
but not the pain I feel
it’s still a part of me
I know I should’ve seen this coming
but it wouldn’t change a thing
You hear my words
but you’re not listening
You still haunt me
and it’s killing me
how do I deal with this?
You still haunt me
and it’s killing me
I’m not over it
