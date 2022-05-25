Cemetery Drive sind zurück mit neuer Single “What You Want” – Video

Die Südtiroler Punk-Band “Cemetery Drive” meldet sich nach zwei Jahren mit neuer Musik

zurück und liefert den Fans, im Sinne des Songtitels, genau “was sie wollen”: einen

energiegeladenen, eingängigen Punk-Song mit einem Featuring, das es in sich hat.

Inmitten der Pandemie konnten die Südtiroler Jungs nämlich Kellin Quinn, den Frontman der

international bekannten US-Band “Sleeping With Sirens”, für sich gewinnen, der mit ihnen

am Song arbeitete und diesen mit seiner unverwechselbaren Stimme aufs nächste Level hob.

Die Band, die seit 2010 auf den Bühnen Südtirols und auch außerhalb auftritt, bietet im

Musikvideo einen Blick hinter die Kulissen des Studioalltags.

Live zu sehen & hören werden sie dieses Wochenende, am Samstag, den 28. Mai 2022, beim Gaul

Open Air in Lana sein.

Mit im Gepäck natürlich die neue Single “What You Want”, die ab

sofort auf allen Streaming-Plattformen zu hören ist.

Video

„What You Want“ feat. Kellin Quinn from Sleeping With Sirens out now on all platforms!

https://cemeterydriveband.com

Written and recorded by Cemetery Drive

Video by Simone Galeotti at Absence Films

https://www.facebook.com/AbsenceFilms

Mix/Master by Federico Ascari

https://federicoascari.com/

Lyrics:

I feel so alone without you here

The room is so cold and empty

Just like you were to me

It’s all my fault I know I’m sorry

Even though I shouldn’t be

after everything that you did to me

You still haunt me

and it’s killing me

Take, take, take what you want

and break, break, break me apart

you make, make, make it so hard for me

I sit and watch things disappear

but not the pain I feel

it’s still a part of me

I know I should’ve seen this coming

but it wouldn’t change a thing

You hear my words

but you’re not listening

You still haunt me

and it’s killing me

how do I deal with this?

You still haunt me

and it’s killing me

I’m not over it

Follow us:

https://www.cemeterydriveband.com/

https://www.instagram.com/cemeterydriveband/

https://www.facebook.com/cemeterydriveband/

#cemeterydrive #kellinquinn #sleepingwithsirens