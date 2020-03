Coronavirus: 7.985 positive cases in Italy – update – en – de – it

At Civil Protection Department Headquarters, the Operational Committee keeps working to ensure the coordination of all operations by the components and operational structures of the National Civil Protection Service. As per health monitoring activities related to the spread of Coronavirus across national territory, at present 7,985 people have tested positive. To date, the total number of assessed cases in Italy is 9,172.

In detail: there are currently 4,490 positive cases in Lombardy, 1,286 in Emilia-Romagna, 294 in Veneto, 336 in Piedmont, 313 in the Marche, 119 in Campania, 97 in Liguria, 206 in Tuscany, 94 in Lazio, 89 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 52 in Sicily, 46 in Puglia and 30 in Abruzzo, 33 in the autonomous Province of Trento, 14 in Molise, 28 in Umbria, 9 in the autonomous Province of Bolzano, 9 in Calabria, 19 in Sardinia and 5 in Basilicata.

724 patients have recovered. 463 died, however, this number can be confirmed only upon certification of cause of death by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

Source: http://www.protezionecivile.gov.it