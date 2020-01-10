Cuebrick Cuebrick’s – Conference – New Mixset

Cuebrick

House, EDM, Progressive-House, Electro-House

ENG:

German DJ and producer Cuebrick keeps going strong in the electronic dance scene for over 3 years now.

Gaining more and more international attention after a series of consistent releases and high-profile remixes on labels like Revealed Recordings, Enhanced Recordings, Ultra Music, Mixmash and Armada, it’s no surprise that his sound has experienced an ever-growing fanbase.

While delivering high quality content & productions for his fan base, Cuebrick also caught the attention of music industry heavy weights such as Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, Nicky Romero, W&W, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Steve Aoki, Tritonal, The Chainsmokers & many more.

The increasing popularity amongst those artists was a real door opener for Cuebrick in order to gain access to the most relevant festivals in Germany & Austria during the summer 2016. The highlights were definitely the mainstage performance at Nature One, Mayday, Electric Love, WinterWorld, Ruhr In Love, to mention only a few!

On top of that, Cuebrick also works as a radio-host on bigFM’s „nitroX“ show, the biggest radio program for electronic music in Germany where he welcomes the most famous acts of the global electronic dance music scene.

Cuebrick certainly shows great potential to become the next „Big One“ on the long vista of European top Djs!

DE:

Es gibt in Deutschland nicht viele Djs und Produzenten, welche die Mainstages der großen Festivals bespielen und zudem auf international relevanten Labels ihre Musik releasen – Cuebrick hat das geschafft.

Durch Veröffentlichungen auf Labels, wie Revealed Recordings, Enhanced Recordings, Ultra Music, Mixmash und Armada, wächst seine Fangemeinde seit 3 Jahren stetig. Natürlich bleibt dies auch der internationalen DJ Elite nicht verborgen. Schwergewichte, wie Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren, Nicky Romero, W&W, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Steve Aoki, Tritonal und The Chainsmokers supporten ihn schon.

Damit nicht genug. Ebenso die Historie seiner Live-Auftritte in 2016 ist beachtlich. Neben Mainstages der Nature One, Mayday und Electric Love, sind auch Mainstages der WinterWorld, Open Beatz, Ruhr In Love und vielen anderen zu finden.

Solltet ihr Cuebrick trotz all dieser Dates doch mal verpasst haben, könnt ihr ihn jeden Freitag ab 20.45 Uhr auf bigFM hören. Dort hostet er als Dj und Moderator die größte Radioshow für Elektronische Musik Deutschlands, in der er internationale Gäste, wie beispielsweise Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Robin Schulz oder Oliver Heldens willkommen heißt.

