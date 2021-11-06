Dateien und Ordner lassen sich unter Windows nicht löschen? – Tool – Freeware

Es kann vorkommen, dass Windows das Löschen von Dateien oder Ordnern verwehrt, weil diese angeblich noch durch ein Programm oder einem Hintergrundprozess verwendet werden.

Die Freeware Unlocker löscht ohne Gnade selbst gesperrte Dateien.





Download: (Freeware)

http://www.emptyloop.com/unlocker/

It has many other flavors: (Freeware)

Cannot delete file: Access is denied

There has been a sharing violation.

The source or destination file may be in use.

The file is in use by another program or user.

Make sure the disk is not full or write-protected and that the file is not currently in use.

Unlocker is the solution!

