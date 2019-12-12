DEAD LIKE JULIET – Rebellion (Official Music Video)

Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/0i8JMk…
Dead Like Juliet Merchandise:
https://deadlikejuliethxc.bandcamp.com
For tourdates visit:
https://www.facebook.com/deadlikejuliet/
Video directed by Cinemepic.
https://www.cinemepic.com/
Song recorded, mixed and mastered by Martin at Sound ReVolt Studio.
_________________________________________________________________
LYRICS:
I feel the pressure
a rightward shift in the age of the obsession with the nation
yeah, only one thing will safe us, the faceless heroes,
the rebellion of a whole generation
so if you see the change, you feel the hate
you hear a wrong message that‘ s proclaimed
well, I fear a police state so conscienceless and cold
to reign a land that is soaked in blood
face to face
authority fades
you’re losing control
let freedom ring
let it ring from the street to the hills
shine on the ones you killed
face to face
your power fades
no master, no king
let freedom ring
let it ring, let it ring
the riot starts right now
rebellion
now take your fucking flag down and listen
divided by colours we still bleed the same
your origin is nothing to be proud of
and if you need to hide behind a wall of patriotic pride
make way for the wrecking
you divide, we unite
opposition, we must rise and fight
we watch them closing borders
trapped in a cage we’re only taking orders
messiah, messiah, don’t fall for this liar
you won’t see me praying when they open fire
riot
face to face
authority fades
you’re losing control
let freedom ring
let it ring from the street to the hills
shine on the ones you killed
face to face
your power fades
no master, no king
let freedom ring
let it ring, let it ring
the riot starts right now
I feel the tension growing
we can no longer wait for change
riot
rebellion
no master, no king
let freedom ring
face to face
authority fades
you’re losing control
let freedom ring
let it ring from the street to the hills
shine on the ones you killed
face to face
your power fades
no master, no king
let freedom ring
let it ring, let it ring
the riot starts right now
rebellion
let freedom ring