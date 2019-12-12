DEAD LIKE JULIET – Rebellion (Official Music Video)

Spotify:

LYRICS:

I feel the pressure

a rightward shift in the age of the obsession with the nation

yeah, only one thing will safe us, the faceless heroes,

the rebellion of a whole generation

so if you see the change, you feel the hate

you hear a wrong message that‘ s proclaimed

well, I fear a police state so conscienceless and cold

to reign a land that is soaked in blood

face to face

authority fades

you’re losing control

let freedom ring

let it ring from the street to the hills

shine on the ones you killed

face to face

your power fades

no master, no king

let freedom ring

let it ring, let it ring

the riot starts right now

rebellion

now take your fucking flag down and listen

divided by colours we still bleed the same

your origin is nothing to be proud of

and if you need to hide behind a wall of patriotic pride

make way for the wrecking

you divide, we unite

opposition, we must rise and fight

we watch them closing borders

trapped in a cage we’re only taking orders

messiah, messiah, don’t fall for this liar

you won’t see me praying when they open fire

riot

face to face

authority fades

you’re losing control

let freedom ring

let it ring from the street to the hills

shine on the ones you killed

face to face

your power fades

no master, no king

let freedom ring

let it ring, let it ring

the riot starts right now

I feel the tension growing

we can no longer wait for change

riot

rebellion

no master, no king

let freedom ring

face to face

authority fades

you’re losing control

let freedom ring

let it ring from the street to the hills

shine on the ones you killed

face to face

your power fades

no master, no king

let freedom ring

let it ring, let it ring

the riot starts right now

rebellion

let freedom ring