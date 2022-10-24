Dead Like Juliet: „Your Song”

LYRICS

Check one two

To tell you the truth

I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you

Jammed in a van with no sleep, no rest

But it smells like home

And I swear it’s the best life

Ten nights in a row

Losing our minds at every show

Giving it all for the minimum wage

If you’re part of this band

Then you respect the stage

And rage

Hate is the best motivation

Antifascist mind stimulation

Lyrics to challenge the new generation

They will prevail, they will save us

I’ll make way

Another day

Too important, I’m here to stay

‘Cause there is a reason to still carry on

When my voice is fucked up and you sing along

This song is for you

Make it count, let it show

Everybody in this room

Grab the fucking microphone

This song is for you

Sing it loud, sing it

Now get the fuck up on this stage

This is your song

Don’t wait

Call all your friends

Grab a guitar

Fucking go start a band

Just mean it

Right from the start

It cannot go wrong

If it comes from the heart

How could I explain

What it means to me?

You should come and meet these freaks

They’re my family

These are fucking hardcore kids, some punks, some metalheads

Everybody fits in the chaos of the mosh pit

This song is for you

Make it count, let it show

Everybody in this room

Grab the fucking microphone

This song is for you

Sing it loud, sing it

Now get the fuck up on this stage

This is your song

You know you’ll never be alone

Now get the fuck up on this stage

This is your song

Now stagedive to the moon

This song goes out to you

You know you’ll never be alone

Now get the fuck up on this stage

This is your song

(All for you)

This song is for you

Make it count, let it show

(Let it show)

Everybody in this room

Grab the fucking microphone

(All for you)

This song is for you

Sing it loud, sing it

(Let it show)

Now get the fuck up on this stage

This is your song

You know you’ll never be alone

Now get the fuck up on this stage

This is your song