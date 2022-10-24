Dead Like Juliet: „Your Song”
LYRICS
Check one two
To tell you the truth
I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you
Jammed in a van with no sleep, no rest
But it smells like home
And I swear it’s the best life
Ten nights in a row
Losing our minds at every show
Giving it all for the minimum wage
If you’re part of this band
Then you respect the stage
And rage
Hate is the best motivation
Antifascist mind stimulation
Lyrics to challenge the new generation
They will prevail, they will save us
I’ll make way
Another day
Too important, I’m here to stay
‘Cause there is a reason to still carry on
When my voice is fucked up and you sing along
This song is for you
Make it count, let it show
Everybody in this room
Grab the fucking microphone
This song is for you
Sing it loud, sing it
Now get the fuck up on this stage
This is your song
Don’t wait
Call all your friends
Grab a guitar
Fucking go start a band
Just mean it
Right from the start
It cannot go wrong
If it comes from the heart
How could I explain
What it means to me?
You should come and meet these freaks
They’re my family
These are fucking hardcore kids, some punks, some metalheads
Everybody fits in the chaos of the mosh pit
This song is for you
Make it count, let it show
Everybody in this room
Grab the fucking microphone
This song is for you
Sing it loud, sing it
Now get the fuck up on this stage
This is your song
You know you’ll never be alone
Now get the fuck up on this stage
This is your song
Now stagedive to the moon
This song goes out to you
You know you’ll never be alone
Now get the fuck up on this stage
This is your song
(All for you)
This song is for you
Make it count, let it show
(Let it show)
Everybody in this room
Grab the fucking microphone
(All for you)
This song is for you
Sing it loud, sing it
(Let it show)
Now get the fuck up on this stage
This is your song
You know you’ll never be alone
Now get the fuck up on this stage
This is your song