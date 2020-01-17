Heute in der Nacht von Freitag auf Samstag ab 1 Uhr:
Def Jeff Jack’d Up Radio – Length 180 mins
DEF JEFF MIX
1. Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now (Ron Reeser Remix)
2. Famba ft Kyra Mastro – Storm (Siks Remix)
3. Kesha – Raising Hell (The Wild Remix)
4. DallasK – I Know
5. VASSY – Trouble (Dark Intensity Remix)
6. Martin Garrix & Dean Lewis, Jack Wins – Used To Love (Andrew Marks Familiar Strangers Edit)
7. Camille Jones – The Creeps (Bingo Players Remix)
8. Tujamo, NO SIGNE, Pitbull, DJ Laz – Shake It (Deville Club Vocal Mix)
9. Art Beatz – Camel Shake
10. Tourist Mode – Like That
11. Yves V Robert Falcon vs. LOUD ABOUT US! – Show Me
12. Riton & Oliver Heldens Vs. Zen/It – Turn Me On (Kastra „Wave“ Edit)
13. Lucas and Steve feat. Haris – Perfect (Club Mix)
14. Galantis & Dolly Parton ft Mr Probz – Faith (Galantis & Bali Bandits VIP Mix)
NORA EN PURE MIX
1. Nora En Pure – Homebound
2. Jinadu, Kelvin Lucas – Papa Feat. Jinadu
3. Nora En Pure ft Ashibah – We Found Love (Nora En Pure and Passenger 10 Remix)
4. Luca Guerrieri – Flow
5. Nora En Pure – Diving With Whales (Club Dub)
6. Khen – Closing Doors
7. Gorgon City x Naations – Let It Go (Terrace Dub Mix)
DEF JEFF MIX
1. Diplo and Sidepiece – On My Mind
2. Matroda – Walk in the Spot
3. The Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – RITMO (David Dancos Remix)
4. Axwell & Halsey – Graveyard (Axwell Remix)
5. Roberto Surace x Raffa FL – Joys (Switch Disco Edit)
6. Dom Dolla – San Frandisco (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)
7. Tiesto, Mabel – God Is A Dancer (James Hype Remix)
8. Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted (Triaddix Remix)
9. Kevin Rudolf & Lil Wayne Vs. Bijou – Let It Rock (Kastra „Touch Me“ Edit)
10. Groove Cartel, Roger That! – Favorite Word
11. Hugel – They Know
12. Volac x Neon Steve x Rumpus x Rhiannon Roze – Feel the Beat
13. Dances With White Girls, Jesse Marco – Vibrate
14. Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya (Diplo Remix)
15. Maroon 5 – Memories (Luke Hepworth & Keepin It Heale Remix)
FERRY CORSTEN MIX
1. Standerwick featuring Eric Lumiere – Another Life
2. Tom Exo – Rainbowland
3. Anske – Mistika
4. Ferry Corsten x Gabriel & Dresden – I Am You
5. Eximinds – Eridanu
6. Roger Shah, Pierre Pienaar & Dirkie Coetzee – Epoch
7. Simon Pitt & Para X – Pure Energy
DANNIC MIX
1. Steff Da Campo – In & Out Of My Life
2. Ben Ambergen – Riddim
3. Funkin Matt – Vapor
4. NERVO, Plastik Funk, Tim Morrison – Dare Me
5. Chocolate Puma, Firebeatz – Soul Fifty
6. Niko The Kid – Dance Du Sol
7. Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
8. Oliver Heldens, Mesto – The G.O.A.T
9. Reebs – Jacked Up
DEF JEFF MIX
1. Justin Bieber – Yummy (Romen Jewels Remix)
2. Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding (BLKCUBE Remix)
3. DaBaby – BOP (AROCK Remix)
4. Nitti Gritti & FuntCase – To Death
5. Gammer – Brostep Strikes Back
6. VINAI – How I Like It
7. Lizzo vs anG – Good As Hell x World In My Hands
8. Meduza, Becky Hill, Goodboys – Lose Control (Nick James Bootleg)
9. Pitbull x Lil Jon x Firebeatz – The Calabria Anthem (Party732 Remix)
10. Saint Punk ft J – 911
11. Sick Individuals and Justin Prime Ft. Nevve – Guilty
12. Wasback & DJ Junior (TW) – Alive
13. Armin Van Buuren Ft. Ne-Yo – Unlove You (Nicky Romero Remix)
14. Kryder – Drumkore
15. KAAZE – Panic!
16. Haus Of Panda – Strange Signals
17. NERVO & Skazi – Faded
18. KSHMR & Timmy Trumpet – The People (Dimatik Remix)
19. Lil Nas X – Panini (Bodywork Remix)
20. Post Malone ft Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott – Take What You Want
(DJ Kontrol & Patrice McBride Club Mix)