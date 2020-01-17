Heute in der Nacht von Freitag auf Samstag ab 1 Uhr:

Def Jeff Jack’d Up Radio – Length 180 mins

DEF JEFF MIX

1. Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now (Ron Reeser Remix)

2. Famba ft Kyra Mastro – Storm (Siks Remix)

3. Kesha – Raising Hell (The Wild Remix)

4. DallasK – I Know

5. VASSY – Trouble (Dark Intensity Remix)

6. Martin Garrix & Dean Lewis, Jack Wins – Used To Love (Andrew Marks Familiar Strangers Edit)

7. Camille Jones – The Creeps (Bingo Players Remix)

8. Tujamo, NO SIGNE, Pitbull, DJ Laz – Shake It (Deville Club Vocal Mix)

9. Art Beatz – Camel Shake

10. Tourist Mode – Like That

11. Yves V Robert Falcon vs. LOUD ABOUT US! – Show Me

12. Riton & Oliver Heldens Vs. Zen/It – Turn Me On (Kastra „Wave“ Edit)

13. Lucas and Steve feat. Haris – Perfect (Club Mix)

14. Galantis & Dolly Parton ft Mr Probz – Faith (Galantis & Bali Bandits VIP Mix)

NORA EN PURE MIX

1. Nora En Pure – Homebound

2. Jinadu, Kelvin Lucas – Papa Feat. Jinadu

3. Nora En Pure ft Ashibah – We Found Love (Nora En Pure and Passenger 10 Remix)

4. Luca Guerrieri – Flow

5. Nora En Pure – Diving With Whales (Club Dub)

6. Khen – Closing Doors

7. Gorgon City x Naations – Let It Go (Terrace Dub Mix)

DEF JEFF MIX

1. Diplo and Sidepiece – On My Mind

2. Matroda – Walk in the Spot

3. The Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – RITMO (David Dancos Remix)

4. Axwell & Halsey – Graveyard (Axwell Remix)

5. Roberto Surace x Raffa FL – Joys (Switch Disco Edit)

6. Dom Dolla – San Frandisco (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)

7. Tiesto, Mabel – God Is A Dancer (James Hype Remix)

8. Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted (Triaddix Remix)

9. Kevin Rudolf & Lil Wayne Vs. Bijou – Let It Rock (Kastra „Touch Me“ Edit)

10. Groove Cartel, Roger That! – Favorite Word

11. Hugel – They Know

12. Volac x Neon Steve x Rumpus x Rhiannon Roze – Feel the Beat

13. Dances With White Girls, Jesse Marco – Vibrate

14. Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya (Diplo Remix)

15. Maroon 5 – Memories (Luke Hepworth & Keepin It Heale Remix)

FERRY CORSTEN MIX

1. Standerwick featuring Eric Lumiere – Another Life

2. Tom Exo – Rainbowland

3. Anske – Mistika

4. Ferry Corsten x Gabriel & Dresden – I Am You

5. Eximinds – Eridanu

6. Roger Shah, Pierre Pienaar & Dirkie Coetzee – Epoch

7. Simon Pitt & Para X – Pure Energy

DANNIC MIX

1. Steff Da Campo – In & Out Of My Life

2. Ben Ambergen – Riddim

3. Funkin Matt – Vapor

4. NERVO, Plastik Funk, Tim Morrison – Dare Me

5. Chocolate Puma, Firebeatz – Soul Fifty

6. Niko The Kid – Dance Du Sol

7. Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

8. Oliver Heldens, Mesto – The G.O.A.T

9. Reebs – Jacked Up

DEF JEFF MIX

1. Justin Bieber – Yummy (Romen Jewels Remix)

2. Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding (BLKCUBE Remix)

3. DaBaby – BOP (AROCK Remix)

4. Nitti Gritti & FuntCase – To Death

5. Gammer – Brostep Strikes Back

6. VINAI – How I Like It

7. Lizzo vs anG – Good As Hell x World In My Hands

8. Meduza, Becky Hill, Goodboys – Lose Control (Nick James Bootleg)

9. Pitbull x Lil Jon x Firebeatz – The Calabria Anthem (Party732 Remix)

10. Saint Punk ft J – 911

11. Sick Individuals and Justin Prime Ft. Nevve – Guilty

12. Wasback & DJ Junior (TW) – Alive

13. Armin Van Buuren Ft. Ne-Yo – Unlove You (Nicky Romero Remix)

14. Kryder – Drumkore

15. KAAZE – Panic!

16. Haus Of Panda – Strange Signals

17. NERVO & Skazi – Faded

18. KSHMR & Timmy Trumpet – The People (Dimatik Remix)

19. Lil Nas X – Panini (Bodywork Remix)

20. Post Malone ft Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott – Take What You Want

(DJ Kontrol & Patrice McBride Club Mix)