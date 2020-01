Def Jeff – Jack’d Up Radio – New Mixset

Def Jeff

Jack’d Up Radio – Length 180 mins

House, Trance, Techno, Deep-House, Dubstep, EDM, Progressive-House, Electro-House, Electro, Dubstep

On Air every Friday – Start: 01.00 and every Saturday – Start: 01.00 – Length 180 mins



Jack’d Up Radio is the hottest nationally syndicated 3 hour electronic dance music radio show on the market, hosted by DJ Def Jeff. Every week the show brings exclusive dj mixes, artist interviews, industry news, exclusive music festival coverage, ticket give-aways, and the newest hits from top producers like: Marhsmello, Zedd, Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix, Diplo, Afrojack, The Chainsmokers, Fisher, Armin Van Buren, Kygo, Shawn Mendes, Clean Bandit, Oliver Heldens, Slushii, Dua Lipa, Camel Phat, Loud Luxury, and Many More!



