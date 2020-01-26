Disable youtube video advertising with Pi Hole – in the whole network – Video

Disable youtube video advertising with Pi Hole – in the whole network.

The Pi-hole program is a solution for blocking advertising (including advertising videos before, between and at the end of a YouTube video) and trackers for the entire network.

It blocks perfectly advertising and trackers even before the contact of the provider on DNS level. (DNS filter).

This saves bandwidth and fewer requests have to be processed. This makes the performance better.

All pages wanted, appear without advertising and therefore they can load much faster! Much of the advertising and trackers disappear. This can be noticed perfectly on mobile phones,

when suddenly much app-advertising is no longer shown. Thanks to the filtering on the DNS level, the equipment with the Pi-hole even saves quite a bit of CPU and computing power.

We use it and it works perfectly! YouTube videos load much faster – without adverising!

Our current block list for youtube advertising (from 02.02.2020):

https://www.sunshine.it/blacklist.txt

Simply add the URL to the Pi-Hole list.

Video

youtube-Werbung mit Pi Hole ausblenden – auch im gesamten Netzwerk!

Das Programm Pi-hole ist eine Lösung zum Blockieren von Werbung (auch Werbevideos vor, zwischen und am Ende eines youtube-Videos) und Trackern für das gesamte Netzwerk.

Es blockiert zuverlässig Werbung und Tracker bereits vor einem Kontakt mit dem Anbieter auf DNS-Ebene.

(DNS-Filter) Das spart Bandbreite und es müssen weniger Anfragen abgearbeitet werden.

Dadurch ist die Performance besser.

Alle gewollten Seiten werden ohne Werbung angezeigt und laden daher wesentlich schneller!

Ein Großteil der Werbung und Tracker verschwinden. Das kann man besonders stark auf Handys feststellen,

wo plötzlich jede Menge App Werbung nicht mehr eingeblendet wird. Durch die Filterung auf DNS-Ebene sparen die Geräte mit dem Pi-hole sogar einiges an CPU und Rechenpower.

Wir haben es im Einsatz und es funktioniert prima!

youtube-Videos laden viel schneller und das ohne Werbung!

Unsere aktuelle Block-Liste für youtube-Werbung (vom 02.02.2020):

https://www.sunshine.it/blacklist.txt

Einfach die URL in die Liste von Pi-Hole aufnehmen.

weitere Infos:

https://www.sunshine.it/pi-hole-ein-schwarzes-loch-fuer-internet-werbung

Video – Bildschirmaufnahme – (keine youtube Werbevideos)

