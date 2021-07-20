DJ Marlon & KO-BE – Stay By My Side (Official Audio)

LYRICS:

Every moment we’ve been rolling,

It’s been frozen in my mind.

I had stolen, there ain’t no one,

Shines so golden, I’ve gone blind,

And I know that owe you me none of your time.

If you leave I will breath the moments I find of you and I,

Keep the dream alive.

Stay by my side,

Stay by my side,

Stay by my side.

I’ll be your man in the storm, yes.

Baby, I will keep you warm.

No need to worry, no.

Just take my hand. If you follow, we can even leave tomorrow.

Don’t you worry, it’s our story.

Stay by my side, keep you wanting to,

Stay by my side, it’s our story.

Stay by my side, leave tomorrow.

Stay by my side, it’s our story.

I ain’t got money, I ain’t got money,

but it’s sunny, but it’s sunny.

You’re my honey, love is cheap.

Are you ready? Are you ready?

Life is heavy, life is heavy.

Hold you steady, dive in deep,

And I know that owe you me none of your time.

If you leave, I will breath the moments I find of you and I,

Keep the dream alive.

Stay by my side,

Stay by my side,

Stay by my side.

I’ll be your man,

I’ll be your man in the storm, yes.

Baby, I will keep you warm.

No need to worry, no.

Just take my hand. If you follow, we can even leave tomorrow.

Don’t you worry, it’s our story.

Stay by my side, keep you wanting to,

Stay by my side, it’s our story.

Stay by my side, leave tomorrow.

Stay by my side, it’s our story.