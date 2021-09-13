Eli & Fur – Malibu Sunset Set [2021] – Video

Eli & Fur – Malibu Sunset Set [2021]

On a very hot Malibu evening, we dragged all our DJ equipment (plus an extremely heavy generator) right to the top of Corral Canyon — a beautiful spot we had stumbled on a few weeks earlier by accident, overlooking the ocean and Pacific Cost Highway. It took 2 hours there and three hours back.. in the dark, but it was SO worth it to play music in a beautiful place and share it with you all. We were visited by a lot of bugs, bugs on the decks, bugs in our drinks 😂 but then, the most incredible sunset. Thank you so much to Connor and Ryan for being amazing. Hope you all enjoy this ❤️🌅

—-

Tracklist:

Eli &Fur – Am I Even Human?

Verboten Berlin – Real or Nature (Booka Shade Remix)

Eli & Fur – Light Up Your Eyes

Themba – Social Distancing (Extended Mix)

The XX – 7B – Intro (Julien Vertigo Remix)

Eli & Fur – I can’t move

Camelphat & Eli & Fur – Waiting (Eli & Fur’s Found Version)

Eli & Fur – Nightblooming Jasmine (Rodriguez Jr Remix)

Eli & Fur – Fuse (Patrice Baumel Remix)

Butane & Riko Forinson – You Got Me

Eli & Fur – Walk The Line

Video shot and edited by Connor Clewett, HUSTL Ventu