Fabi – Little Light

Song
Written by Fabienne Runggaldier, Caroline von Brünken & David Zwick
Produced, mixed and mastered by Chris Kaufmann
Video
by Samuel Heuberger Reichert – Kiwitree Films
Starring
Jasmin Runggaldier
Heinz Gamper
Lukas Augscheller
Moritz Runggaldier
Nadine Gatterer
A big THANK YOU to rocknet.bz
Lyrics
Could you believe
That all comes to an ending
Only you know that we´re still here
And do you see
That all we do is waiting
For you to go that way
If you could just see me now
If you could just see me now
Could you believe
That we would all end up here
It feels so unreal
And everything seems
To be so far away still
But the cold is all I feel
Now help me
Is this how it feels when the world ain´t turning, it ain´t turning
Your little light´s not burning anymore
Now I see
That´s how it feels when it all ain´t working, it ain´t working
The feeling you always told me of, you always told me of
If you could just see me now
It´s always the ones
Who gave and got no guns, oh
Who´s times too early done
And it´s so unfair
To be left all alone here
Left with hollow fear
Could you believe
That all we do is light the
Path that no one really knows
Imma be falling
Yeah, falling
Oh, falling down the way you go
Falling down the way you
And I keep on calling
Yeah, calling
Yeah, more than you will ever know
More than you will ever
Now help me
Is this how it feels when the world ain´t turning, it ain´t turning
Your little light´s not burning anymore (It´s not burning anymore)
Now I see
That´s how it feels when it all ain´t working, it ain´t working (Whoa-a-a)
The feeling you always told me of, you always told me of
I keep falling
I keep falling down
Keep falling