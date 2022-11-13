Fabi – Little Light

Song

Written by Fabienne Runggaldier, Caroline von Brünken & David Zwick

Produced, mixed and mastered by Chris Kaufmann

Video

by Samuel Heuberger Reichert – Kiwitree Films

Starring

Jasmin Runggaldier

Heinz Gamper

Lukas Augscheller

Moritz Runggaldier

Nadine Gatterer

A big THANK YOU to rocknet.bz

Lyrics

Could you believe

That all comes to an ending

Only you know that we´re still here

And do you see

That all we do is waiting

For you to go that way

If you could just see me now

If you could just see me now

Could you believe

That we would all end up here

It feels so unreal

And everything seems

To be so far away still

But the cold is all I feel

Now help me

Is this how it feels when the world ain´t turning, it ain´t turning

Your little light´s not burning anymore

Now I see

That´s how it feels when it all ain´t working, it ain´t working

The feeling you always told me of, you always told me of

If you could just see me now

It´s always the ones

Who gave and got no guns, oh

Who´s times too early done

And it´s so unfair

To be left all alone here

Left with hollow fear

Could you believe

That all we do is light the

Path that no one really knows

Imma be falling

Yeah, falling

Oh, falling down the way you go

Falling down the way you

And I keep on calling

Yeah, calling

Yeah, more than you will ever know

More than you will ever

Now help me

Is this how it feels when the world ain´t turning, it ain´t turning

Your little light´s not burning anymore (It´s not burning anymore)

Now I see

That´s how it feels when it all ain´t working, it ain´t working (Whoa-a-a)

The feeling you always told me of, you always told me of

I keep falling

I keep falling down

Keep falling