Fast Night die 70er, 80er und 90er Fete mit DJ ALE im Maias in Meran (EX Rock Cafe)

Fast Night die 70er, 80er und 90er Fete mit DJ ALE!
Eintritt 15 Euro inklusive 1 Begrüßungsgetränk und dem Buffet (von 18 bis 20 Uhr!!) zur freien Auswahl!
Einlass nur von 18 bis 19.30 Uhr!
Tel. 3383031539
Fast Night con musica da discoteca degli anni 70, 80, e 90 con DJ Ale!!
Ingresso: 15 euro inclusa bevanda di benvenuto e buffet (dalle ore 18 fino alle ore 20!)
Ingresso solo su prenotazione telefonica dalle ore 18 fino alle ore 19.30!
Tel. 3383031539