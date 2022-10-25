News

Grosse Störung legt WhatsApp lahm

25. Oktober 2022
Der Kommunikationsdienst WhatsApp funktioniert derzeit nicht. Auch in Südtiol. Tausende Nutzer melden, dass sie die Anwendung nicht verwenden können. Die Zahl der Störungsmeldungen steigt rasant an.
Whatsapp funktioniert weder in der Mobil- noch in der Web-Version. Das Senden und Empfangen von Nachrichten ist nicht möglich. Weltweite Meldungen

Aktuelle Whatsapp Störungen

WhatsApp down: Thousands of people report being unable to use messaging app

A persistent message is showing for many users at the top of the app, saying it is “connecting” to the server, but then appears to fail to do so. 

 

WhatsApp down, l’app di messaggi bloccata.
Non è ancora chiaro cosa abbia causato il problema.
segnalazioni disservizi in tutto il mondo

 

