Grosse Störung legt WhatsApp lahm

Der Kommunikationsdienst WhatsApp funktioniert derzeit nicht. Auch in Südtiol. Tausende Nutzer melden, dass sie die Anwendung nicht verwenden können. Die Zahl der Störungsmeldungen steigt rasant an.
Whatsapp funktioniert weder in der Mobil- noch in der Web-Version. Das Senden und Empfangen von Nachrichten ist nicht möglich. Weltweite Meldungen
Inhaltsverzeichnis
WhatsApp down: Thousands of people report being unable to use messaging app
A persistent message is showing for many users at the top of the app, saying it is “connecting” to the server, but then appears to fail to do so.