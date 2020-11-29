Helpmates – Stan Laurel & Oliver Hardy (1932) – Video

Ollie’s house is a mess after a wild party from the previous night. Ollie receives a telegram from his wife (who is on vacation in Chicago), which tells him that she is returning home in the afternoon. Fearing his wife’s wrath, he calls Stan over to help him clean up. Things go downhill and they make more mess not less.

Helpmates is a Laurel and Hardy Pre-Code short film comedy. It was directed by James Parrott, produced by Hal Roach and released by Metro-Goldwyn Mayer on January 23, 1932.

Cast

Stan Laurel as Stan Laurel

Oliver Hardy as Oliver „Ollie“ Hardy

Blanche Payson as Mrs. Hardy

Robert Callahan as Messenger

Bobby Burns as Neighbor in garden