June Niesein – Too Late (Official Video)

Alien Chord Records presents the new Single „Too Late“ by June Niesein, taken from the upcoming Album „Apocalypse“ by June Niesein © 2020
PRE-ORDER: Apocalypse (Full Album)
☛ iTunes: https://apple.co/3awIwnT
☛ Apple Music: https://apple.co/2UPlodV Video:
………………………………………………………
Music & Lyrics: June Niesein, Lisa Maurer and Jörg Wartmann
Recording, Mix & Mastering : Jörg “Warthy“ Wartmann
Audio-Production: June Niesein, Jörg „Warthy“ Wartmann
Label: Alien Chord Records
Video Production:
Cottonbro / Director of Photoagraphy: Nickolay Halonen
Editing: Christina Vieira-Barry and Michael Della Giustina
Models & Acters: Max Avdeev, Anton Chupushtanov & Ross-Meri Akao,
Sonya Kogan & Nika Yurasova, and Alina Kasatkina & Mario Diaz
………………………………………………………
LYRICS
VERSE #1
uh uh
I can’t find no way to go
It’s too late
Now tears are streaming down your face
And I know now
I’ve torn the wire too strong apart
And you’re gone now
Is it that the lights are fading out
(Is it that our time is running out)
PRE-CHORUS
And they say, time will heal all wounds
But I keep praying, yet no blessing’s coming down
CHORUS
I know it’s hard sometimes
Never give up on yourself
There are endless roads to go
Don’t lose your faith, trust your bones
You will never be alone
Be fearless
It’s your time
I know you can change today
So break it
Keep fighting
There is so much yet to come
VERSE #2
uh uh
I can’t find no way to go
It’s too late
I tried too hard
To make it right
And I know now
You drew the line a million times
And you’re gone now
Is it that our time is running out
PRE-CHORUS #2
And they say, time will heal all wounds
But I keep praying, yet no blessing’s coming down
CHORUS #2
I know it’s hard sometimes
Don’t give up on yourself
There are endless roads to go
Don’t lose your faith, trust your bones
You will never be alone
Be fearless
It’s your time
I know you can change today
So break it
Keep fighting
There is so much yet to come