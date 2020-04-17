June Niesein – Too Late (Official Video)

Alien Chord Records presents the new Single „Too Late“ by June Niesein, taken from the upcoming Album „Apocalypse“ by June Niesein © 2020

PRE-ORDER: Apocalypse (Full Album)

☛ iTunes: https://apple.co/3awIwnT

☛ Apple Music: https://apple.co/2UPlodV Video:

Music & Lyrics: June Niesein, Lisa Maurer and Jörg Wartmann

Recording, Mix & Mastering : Jörg “Warthy“ Wartmann

Audio-Production: June Niesein, Jörg „Warthy“ Wartmann

Label: Alien Chord Records

Video Production:

Cottonbro / Director of Photoagraphy: Nickolay Halonen

Editing: Christina Vieira-Barry and Michael Della Giustina

Models & Acters: Max Avdeev, Anton Chupushtanov & Ross-Meri Akao,

Sonya Kogan & Nika Yurasova, and Alina Kasatkina & Mario Diaz

LYRICS

VERSE #1

uh uh

I can’t find no way to go

It’s too late

Now tears are streaming down your face

And I know now

I’ve torn the wire too strong apart

And you’re gone now

Is it that the lights are fading out

(Is it that our time is running out)

PRE-CHORUS

And they say, time will heal all wounds

But I keep praying, yet no blessing’s coming down

CHORUS

I know it’s hard sometimes

Never give up on yourself

There are endless roads to go

Don’t lose your faith, trust your bones

You will never be alone

Be fearless

It’s your time

I know you can change today

So break it

Keep fighting

There is so much yet to come

VERSE #2

uh uh

I can’t find no way to go

It’s too late

I tried too hard

To make it right

And I know now

You drew the line a million times

And you’re gone now

Is it that our time is running out

PRE-CHORUS #2

And they say, time will heal all wounds

But I keep praying, yet no blessing’s coming down

CHORUS #2

I know it’s hard sometimes

Don’t give up on yourself

There are endless roads to go

Don’t lose your faith, trust your bones

You will never be alone

Be fearless

It’s your time

I know you can change today

So break it

Keep fighting

There is so much yet to come