„LanaLive – Best of“ ist jetzt online – Il programma di „LanaLive – Best of“ ora é online

„LanaLive – Best of“ ist nun online – Il programma di „LanaLive – Best of“ é online ora

Vom 13. bis 23. Mai 2021 gibt es eine besondere Bushaltestelle in Lana.

Kommt dieses Mal der Bus und bringt uns an das versprochene Ziel?

Dal 13 al 23 maggio 2021 ci sarà una fermata speciale dell’autobus a Lana. Arriverà questa volta l’autobus e ci porterà alla destinazione promessa?

Simon Perathoner

46.576114, 11.077966 / Ulten – Trift – Lana

2019 LanaLive – Best of – 13.-23.05.2021

LanaLive is a trans-disciplinary, topic-driven festival of culture, that takes place every year in May in and around Lana (BZ – Italy).