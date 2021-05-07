„LanaLive – Best of“ ist jetzt online – Il programma di „LanaLive – Best of“ ora é online

Inhaltsverzeichnis
„LanaLive – Best of“ ist nun online – Il programma di „LanaLive – Best of“ é online ora
Vom 13. bis 23. Mai 2021 gibt es eine besondere Bushaltestelle in Lana.
Kommt dieses Mal der Bus und bringt uns an das versprochene Ziel?
Dal 13 al 23 maggio 2021 ci sarà una fermata speciale dell’autobus a Lana. Arriverà questa volta l’autobus e ci porterà alla destinazione promessa?
Simon Perathoner
46.576114, 11.077966 / Ulten – Trift – Lana
2019
LanaLive – Best of – 13.-23.05.2021
LanaLive is a trans-disciplinary, topic-driven festival of culture, that takes place every year in May in and around Lana (BZ – Italy).
Do you remember Alp.bär?
Von / di: Franziska Guggenbichler, Maria Christina Hilber , Lale Rodgarkia-Dara
Stimme/ Voce: Nicole Sabella
Horn / Corno: Oliver Oppitz
Performer*innen / Performer: Fritz Faust, Barbara Dorfmann
Bühnenbild / Allestimento Lisa Zellner
Neuinterpretation / Reinterpretazione:
LanaLive – Best of | 13. – 23.05.2021, Knottenkino
Bring dein Smartphone und Kopfhörer mit! / Porta il tuo smartphone e le cuffie!
Foto: Flyle
Programm von LanaLive
