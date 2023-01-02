Last Chance – All Along (Official Music Video)

Song written by ‘Last Chance’
Produced and recorded by ‘Studio Hundert’
Music Video Directed and Edited by:
Benjamin Bauer & Michael Brugger
Camera Operators:
Benjamin Bauer
Michael Brugger
Hannes Lercher
Samuel Heuberger Reichert
Live Outro recording and mixing:
Julian Wiedenhofer aka ‘Tschäxn’
Live Light Show by:
Peter Pichler
Lyrics:
When I was going my way
I met you there on the road
And I knew you were coming with me
as soon as you heard our song
So get on your feet
Get on your feet
Get on your feet
And shake to the beat
Now let‘s get away
Let‘s get away
Let‘s get away
And shake to the beat
Summer nights of dark blue skies
Feel alive and getting high
I take your hand you take mine
sing along to summer of 69
Oh Oh Oh Oohh
Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oohh
I ain’t got a lot in my pockets left
But enough to have a blast
And I see that you‘re craving it too
So come on lose yourself and come with me
Now let it all go
Let it all go
Let it all go
And dance to the beat
Now don’t hold it back
Don’t hold it back
Don’t hold it back
And dance to the beat
Summer nights of dark blue skies
Feel alive and getting high
I take your hand you take mine
sing along to summer of 69
Oh Oh Oh Oohh
Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oohh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oohh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oohh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oohh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oohh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oohh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oohh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oohh