Last Chance – All Along (Official Music Video)

Song written by ‘Last Chance’

Produced and recorded by ‘Studio Hundert’

Music Video Directed and Edited by:

Benjamin Bauer & Michael Brugger

Camera Operators:

Benjamin Bauer

Michael Brugger

Hannes Lercher

Samuel Heuberger Reichert

Live Outro recording and mixing:

Julian Wiedenhofer aka ‘Tschäxn’

Live Light Show by:

Peter Pichler

Lyrics:

When I was going my way

I met you there on the road

And I knew you were coming with me

as soon as you heard our song

So get on your feet

Get on your feet

Get on your feet

And shake to the beat

Now let‘s get away

Let‘s get away

Let‘s get away

And shake to the beat

Summer nights of dark blue skies

Feel alive and getting high

I take your hand you take mine

sing along to summer of 69

Oh Oh Oh Oohh

Oh Oh Oh

Oh Oh Oh Oohh

I ain’t got a lot in my pockets left

But enough to have a blast

And I see that you‘re craving it too

So come on lose yourself and come with me

Now let it all go

Let it all go

Let it all go

And dance to the beat

Now don’t hold it back

Don’t hold it back

Don’t hold it back

And dance to the beat

Summer nights of dark blue skies

Feel alive and getting high

I take your hand you take mine

sing along to summer of 69

Oh Oh Oh Oohh

Oh Oh Oh

Oh Oh Oh Oohh

Oh Oh Oh Oh

Oh Oh Oh Oh

Oohh

Oh Oh Oh Oh

Oh Oh Oh Oh

Oohh

Oh Oh Oh Oh

Oh Oh Oh Oh

Oohh

Oh Oh Oh Oh

Oh Oh Oh Oh

Oohh

Oh Oh Oh Oh

Oh Oh Oh Oh

Oohh

Oh Oh Oh Oh

Oh Oh Oh Oh

Oohh

Oh Oh Oh Oh

Oh Oh Oh Oh

Oohh