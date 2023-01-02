Musik aus Südtirol

Last Chance – All Along (Official Music Video)

2. Januar 2023

Song written by ‘Last Chance’
Produced and recorded by ‘Studio Hundert’

Music Video Directed and Edited by:
Benjamin Bauer & Michael Brugger

Camera Operators:
Benjamin Bauer
Michael Brugger
Hannes Lercher
Samuel Heuberger Reichert

Live Outro recording and mixing:
Julian Wiedenhofer aka ‘Tschäxn’

Live Light Show by:
Peter Pichler

Lyrics:
When I was going my way
I met you there on the road
And I knew you were coming with me
as soon as you heard our song

So get on your feet
Get on your feet
Get on your feet
And shake to the beat
Now let‘s get away
Let‘s get away
Let‘s get away
And shake to the beat

Summer nights of dark blue skies
Feel alive and getting high
I take your hand you take mine
sing along to summer of 69

Oh Oh Oh Oohh
Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oohh

I ain’t got a lot in my pockets left
But enough to have a blast
And I see that you‘re craving it too
So come on lose yourself and come with me

Now let it all go
Let it all go
Let it all go
And dance to the beat
Now don’t hold it back
Don’t hold it back
Don’t hold it back
And dance to the beat

Summer nights of dark blue skies
Feel alive and getting high
I take your hand you take mine
sing along to summer of 69

Oh Oh Oh Oohh
Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oohh

Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oohh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oohh

Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oohh

Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oohh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oohh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oohh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oh Oh Oh Oh
Oohh

