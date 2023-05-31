LOST ZONE – Other Side (acoustic) feat. Tracy Merano

AUDIO:
_______________________________________________
Composed, written and produced by: Lost Zone
Recorded, mixed and mastered by: Lost Zone Productions (Florian Mahlknecht)
VIDEO:
_______________________________________________
Video Production: Kiwitree-Films
DoP: Samuel Heuberger Reichert
Director: Samuel Heuberger Reichert
1. AC: Moritz Holzinger
2. AC: Hannes Lercher
3. AC: Christopher Kröll
BTS: Claudia Daziale
Musicians:
Sebastian Weissteiner
Evelyn Kerschbaumer
Max Parola
_______________________________________________
Lyrics:
I was used to have nothing.
I was used to my empty home.
Was feeling safe in my coffin.
Knowing for sure that I’m on my own.
But then you came to my frontdoor,
Sowing seeds in my emptyness.
But did you know what you were fighting for, fighting for?!
Your smiling face I can’t forget
You put me on the other side
You put me on the other…
Your smiling face I can’t forget
You put me on the other side
You put me on the other side
No second chances that I regret
You put me on the other side
You put me on the other side
You’re my guide when land is out of sight!
You put me on the other side
You put me on the other side
No second chances, we’re blinding lights,
You put me on the other side
You put me on the other side
You’ve got my back when I’m lonely!
You’re my savior that never left!
There is one thing you told me:
Take your time, reinvent yourself!
So you came to my frontdoor
Sowing seeds in my emptyness.
Now I know what I’m fighting for, fighting for!!
Your smiling face I can’t forget
You put me on the other side
You put me on the other side
No second chances that I regret
You put me on the other side
You put me on the other side
You’re my guide when land is out of sight!
You put me on the other side
You put me on the other side
No second chances, we’re blinding lights,
You put me on the other side
You put me on the other side
#lostzone #otherside #resilience #rockmusic #acoustic #folksong