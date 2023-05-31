LOST ZONE – Other Side (acoustic) feat. Tracy Merano

AUDIO:

_______________________________________________

Composed, written and produced by: Lost Zone

Recorded, mixed and mastered by: Lost Zone Productions (Florian Mahlknecht)

VIDEO:

_______________________________________________

Video Production: Kiwitree-Films

DoP: Samuel Heuberger Reichert

Director: Samuel Heuberger Reichert

1. AC: Moritz Holzinger

2. AC: Hannes Lercher

3. AC: Christopher Kröll

BTS: Claudia Daziale

Musicians:

Sebastian Weissteiner

Evelyn Kerschbaumer

Max Parola

_______________________________________________

Lyrics:

I was used to have nothing.

I was used to my empty home.

Was feeling safe in my coffin.

Knowing for sure that I’m on my own.

But then you came to my frontdoor,

Sowing seeds in my emptyness.

But did you know what you were fighting for, fighting for?!

Your smiling face I can’t forget

You put me on the other side

You put me on the other…

Your smiling face I can’t forget

You put me on the other side

You put me on the other side

No second chances that I regret

You put me on the other side

You put me on the other side

You’re my guide when land is out of sight!

You put me on the other side

You put me on the other side

No second chances, we’re blinding lights,

You put me on the other side

You put me on the other side

You’ve got my back when I’m lonely!

You’re my savior that never left!

There is one thing you told me:

Take your time, reinvent yourself!

So you came to my frontdoor

Sowing seeds in my emptyness.

Now I know what I’m fighting for, fighting for!!

Your smiling face I can’t forget

You put me on the other side

You put me on the other side

No second chances that I regret

You put me on the other side

You put me on the other side

You’re my guide when land is out of sight!

You put me on the other side

You put me on the other side

No second chances, we’re blinding lights,

You put me on the other side

You put me on the other side

#lostzone #otherside #resilience #rockmusic #acoustic #folksong