Musik aus Südtirol

Lost Zone – Shallow Waters (Official Lyric Video)

16. Oktober 2020

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3nZouJR
Amazon: https://amzn.to/3lQ4Q19
iTunes: https://apple.co/31dQH5V

Make sure to follow us on:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lostzoneoff…
Composed, written and produced by Lost Zone
Composer: Elias Oberschmied
Recorded, mixed and mastered by Florian Mahlknecht (Lost Zone)
Video by Lost Zone Productions

Thanks to our very talented backing singer, Marie!

A big thanks goes out to our supporters and sponsors Red Moon!
www.redmoon-apple.com/sparkling-red-moon/
If you like our lyric video for „Shallow Waters", please help us to share it with the world and subscribe to our channel :)

Lost Zone © 2020

———————————————————————————————————–

Lyrics:

Sometimes I feel like giving up when I’m on my own,
I can’t relate to all the things that once made me whole,
I tried to face it, but I’m scared of what I’ve become,
Caught up in change but I’m afraid that I’m still wrong,

Bet you say that I need to focus! But I’m torn, I don’t know which path to take,
How do you know that I can’t even notice what’s wrong. I’m living a lie again..

I’m sinking into shallow waters,
To shallow waters no
But I’m afraid,
Just give me something
Something to start again..

Oh, do you know the feeling when, you’re jaded but it’s hard to breath in.
You’re acting carefully. But after all you’re still trying to keep them.
Trust me, numb the pain! I tried to leave, cause it’s hard to meet them.
Everything is gonna be fine, but you need to survive so fight and start to beat them!
Start to beat them!

I’m sinking into shallow waters,
To shallow waters no
But I’m afraid,
Just give me something
Something to start again..
Bet you say that I need to focus! But I’m torn, I don’t know which path to take,
Do you know that I can’t even notice I’m wrong. I’m living a lie a

 

