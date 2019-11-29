MAEXX – NOT GONNA GIVE UP

Der Südtiroler Erfolgs DJ MAEXX (Martin Haberer, 33) veröffentlichte am 29. November 2019 seinen neusten Song Not Gonna Give Up, der davon erzählt, dass man im Leben nicht aufgeben sollte, auch wenn es manchmal hart ist.Im Laufe des Lebens steht man immer wieder vor neuen Herausforderungen und denkt manchmal, dass es nicht weiter geht. Genau darum geht es im neuen Song von “MAEXX”.
Denn wie der gebürtige Terlaner bereits selbst oder auch durch seine berufliche Tätigkeit beim Landesrettungsverein „Weisses Kreuz“ des öfteren erlebt hat, spielt das Leben nicht immer so wie man es sich wünschen würde und trotzdem sollte man in scheinbar aussichtslosen Situationen nicht aufgeben.“
Es ist wichtig immer wieder auf zu stehen, auch wenn es mal nicht so rund läuft.
Das habe ich im Laufe meiner Karriere und in meinem Leben bereits das ein oder andere Mal festgestellt”, erzählt der 33-jährige DJ; Produzent. Nach außen scheint bei Vielen oft alles rosig, doch jeder hat mit Problemen zu kämpfen.
Mit dem Song “Not Gonna Give Up” möchte MAEXX Menschen Mut machen und ihnen Hoffnung schenken:
Gebt nicht auf!Eingesungen wurde der Dance-Song von einem Studio Sänger aus dem amerikanischen Kalifornien, auf den MAEXX bei seiner Suche nach einer außergewöhnlichen Stimme getroffen ist. Weitere Infos gibt es laufend auf den offiziellen Fan-Seiten auf facebook, Instagram
und auf der Website www.djmaexx.com
Hier auch auch das Video zum Song, das in London produziert wurde.
MAEXX, aka Martin Haberer, has been DJing on the South Tyrol (Italy) music scene for over 13 years now, sharing the decks with the big names of the business including Robin Schulz, Alle Farben, Gigi D´Agostino and many more. He has played at Festivals like „Echelon Festival (D)“ and sets the groove as resident DJ at “Okay” & „Miró Club“ in Bozen.
Working the scene for 13 years and counting: MAEXX. As resident DJ, MAEXX (aka Martin Haberer, 29/08/1986, South Tyrol) has been manning the decks and setting the crowds ablaze for years now at OKAY and MIRÒ in Bozen.
MAEXX is no conventional DJ. With his sense of humour, his feel for the vibes and his skills at the decks, he never fails to win the crowds over. Always on the scout for the latest sounds and with a keen nose for newcomers, MAEXX’s list of testimonials speaks for itself.
He started mixing in his parents basement at the age of 15, practicing day and night till the first gigs started coming in. The young DJ’s feel for the beat, testament to his training as a drummer, is second to none. Music is the life’s passion of this 31 year old from South Tyrol with rhythm running through his veins. Over the last few years, MAEXX has made a name for himself as a DJ in demand and a very welcome guest.