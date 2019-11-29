MAEXX – NOT GONNA GIVE UP



Mit dem Song “Not Gonna

Give Up” möchte MAEXX Menschen Mut machen und ihnen Hoffnung schenken:

Gebt nicht auf!

Eingesungen wurde der Dance-Song von einem Studio Sänger aus dem

amerikanischen Kalifornien, auf den MAEXX bei seiner Suche nach einer

Hier auch auch das Video zum Song, das in London produziert wurde.

MAEXX, aka Martin Haberer, has been DJing on the South Tyrol (Italy) music scene for over 13 years now, sharing the decks with the big names of the business including Robin Schulz, Alle Farben, Gigi D´Agostino and many more. He has played at Festivals like „Echelon Festival (D)“ and sets the groove as resident DJ at “Okay” & „Miró Club“ in Bozen.

MAEXX is no conventional DJ. With his sense of humour, his feel for the vibes and his skills at the decks, he never fails to win the crowds over. Always on the scout for the latest sounds and with a keen nose for newcomers, MAEXX’s list of testimonials speaks for itself.

He started mixing in his parents basement at the age of 15, practicing day and night till the first gigs started coming in. The young DJ’s feel for the beat, testament to his training as a drummer, is second to none. Music is the life’s passion of this 31 year old from South Tyrol with rhythm running through his veins. Over the last few years, MAEXX has made a name for himself as a DJ in demand and a very welcome guest.