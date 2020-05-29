MAEXX – You Make Me (Official Music Video)

Working the scene for 13 years and counting: MAEXX. As resident DJ, MAEXX (aka Martin Haberer, 29/08/1986, South Tyrol) has been manning the decks and setting the crowds ablaze for years now at OKAY and MIRÒ in Bozen.



MAEXX is no conventional DJ. With his sense of humour, his feel for the vibes and his skills at the decks, he never fails to win the crowds over. Always on the scout for the latest sounds and with a keen nose for newcomers, MAEXX’s list of testimonials speaks for itself.



He started mixing in his parents basement at the age of 15, practicing day and night till the first gigs started coming in. The young DJ’s feel for the beat, testament to his training as a drummer, is second to none. Music is the life’s passion of this 33 year old from South Tyrol with rhythm running through his veins. Over the last few years, MAEXX has made a name for himself as a DJ in demand and a very welcome guest.