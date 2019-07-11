Maxiz – Subject of Discussion (Official Video)

Lyrics:

I was a shaking leaf

Too young to know too old to see

But a friend told me

The answer’s blowing in the wind

So I came out of my cocoon

Onto the stage got lots to prove

Immune to doubt believe me you

Can say what you want I got nothing to lose

Probably I got a problem with myself but

Probably I don’t need anyone’s help cause

These are my decisions

Your subject of discussion

Been so right so wrong

I’ve felt the cold rain felt the sun

Been so high so low

I’ve seen the world from above and below

Probably I got a problem with myself but

Probably I don’t need anyone’s help cause

These are my decisions

Your subject of discussion

Every single place and every fucking night I

Keep them in the back of my mind

Every new face and all the lonely times I

See them in front of my eyes

They made me who I am

With all my mistakes and that’s ok as

You are no one to judge

Just look at yourself you’re like anyone else

Probably I got a problem with myself but

Probably I don’t need anyone’s help cause

These are my decisions

Your subject of discussion