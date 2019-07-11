Maxiz – Subject of Discussion (Official Video)

Lyrics:
I was a shaking leaf
Too young to know too old to see
But a friend told me
The answer’s blowing in the wind
So I came out of my cocoon
Onto the stage got lots to prove
Immune to doubt believe me you
Can say what you want I got nothing to lose
Probably I got a problem with myself but
Probably I don’t need anyone’s help cause
These are my decisions
Your subject of discussion
Been so right so wrong
I’ve felt the cold rain felt the sun
Been so high so low
I’ve seen the world from above and below
Probably I got a problem with myself but
Probably I don’t need anyone’s help cause
These are my decisions
Your subject of discussion
Every single place and every fucking night I
Keep them in the back of my mind
Every new face and all the lonely times I
See them in front of my eyes
They made me who I am
With all my mistakes and that’s ok as
You are no one to judge
Just look at yourself you’re like anyone else
Probably I got a problem with myself but
Probably I don’t need anyone’s help cause
These are my decisions
Your subject of discussion