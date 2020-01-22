Maxiz – Your Eyes (Live) | Studio Batterie

Music produced & mixed by Patrik „Don Pattino“ Majer
Recorded by Stefan Ernst
Director: Viktor Schanz
Assistant: Christian Gohdes
Location: Studio Batterie, Berlin
Special thanks:
Marcel „Cello“ Rainer
Konstantin „Kontent“ Ladurner
Steffen Haussteiner
LYRICS:
V1:
It’s tough to walk through the streets
’Cause they seem to be full of freaks
And egocentric mentalities
I can’t believe in what they believe in
Chorus:
Once in a while I
Get on a high while
I look into your eyes
Look into your eyes, into your eyes
V2:
People call themselves unique
Using others words when they speak
Truth is they are all the same
And really don’t know what to say
Chorus:
Once in a while I
Get on a high while
I look into your eyes
Look into your eyes, into your eyes