Maxiz – Your Eyes (Live) | Studio Batterie

Music produced & mixed by Patrik „Don Pattino“ Majer

Recorded by Stefan Ernst

Director: Viktor Schanz

Assistant: Christian Gohdes

Location: Studio Batterie, Berlin

Special thanks:

Marcel „Cello“ Rainer

Konstantin „Kontent“ Ladurner

Steffen Haussteiner

LYRICS:

V1:

It’s tough to walk through the streets

’Cause they seem to be full of freaks

And egocentric mentalities

I can’t believe in what they believe in

Chorus:

Once in a while I

Get on a high while

I look into your eyes

Look into your eyes, into your eyes

V2:

People call themselves unique

Using others words when they speak

Truth is they are all the same

And really don’t know what to say

Chorus:

Once in a while I

Get on a high while

I look into your eyes

Look into your eyes, into your eyes