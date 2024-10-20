Metal Invasion 2024 – Fotos

46
Mit dabei waren:
Fotos
Das war Metal Invasion 2024 in Sinich bei Meran
Gore Gonzola – Grindcore – Italy
Orki – Death Metal – Old School Death Metal from Treviso – Italy
Mass Carnage – Death Metal – Predaia (Trentino) – Italy
Detonation Boulevard – Death Metal / Goregrind – Cittadella – Italy
Organic – Death Metal – Bruneck – Italy
Brothers of no one – Nu / Groove Metal – Vicenza – Italy
Genus Ordinis Dei – Melodic Death Metal – Crema, Lombardia – Italy
(Walter Wiedenhofer)