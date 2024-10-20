Raika Lana
News

Metal Invasion 2024 – Fotos

by Radio Sonnenschein
Das war Metal Invasion 2024 in Sinich bei Meran

Mit dabei waren:
Gore Gonzola – Grindcore – Italy
Orki – Death Metal – Old School Death Metal from Treviso – Italy
Mass Carnage – Death Metal – Predaia (Trentino) – Italy
Detonation Boulevard – Death Metal / Goregrind – Cittadella – Italy
Organic – Death Metal – Bruneck – Italy
Brothers of no one – Nu / Groove Metal –  Vicenza – Italy
Genus Ordinis Dei – Melodic Death Metal – Crema, Lombardia – Italy

 

Fotos
(Walter Wiedenhofer)

DSC9200 DSC9241 DSC9248 DSC9283 DSC9398 DSC9524 DSC9639 DSC9674 DSC9678 DSC9686DSC9778 DSC9905 DSC9984 DSC9993 DSC0018DSC0230 DSC0380 DSC1112 DSC1203 DSC1228 DSC1251 DSC1292 DSC1396 DSC1542 DSC1762 DSC1857 DSC1897 DSC1934 DSC2002 DSC2046 DSC2145 DSC2187 DSC2213 DSC2420 DSC2472 DSC2551 DSC2582 DSC2607 DSC2652 DSC2715 DSC2938 DSC2963 DSC2972 DSC2983 DSC3012 DSC3038 DSC3047 DSC3057 DSC3059 DSC3081 DSC3100 DSC3122 DSC3165 DSC3204 DSC3225 DSC3238 DSC3269 DSC3355 DSC4100 DSC4736

