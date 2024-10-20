Metal Invasion 2024 – Fotos

Das war Metal Invasion 2024 in Sinich bei Meran

Mit dabei waren:

Gore Gonzola – Grindcore – Italy

Orki – Death Metal – Old School Death Metal from Treviso – Italy

Mass Carnage – Death Metal – Predaia (Trentino) – Italy

Detonation Boulevard – Death Metal / Goregrind – Cittadella – Italy

Organic – Death Metal – Bruneck – Italy

Brothers of no one – Nu / Groove Metal – Vicenza – Italy

Genus Ordinis Dei – Melodic Death Metal – Crema, Lombardia – Italy

Fotos

(Walter Wiedenhofer)