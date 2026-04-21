Neue Plattform: „digitalstark.eu“ bringt maßgeschneiderte Python-Lösungen für Betriebe

April 2026. Unter der Adresse digitalstark.eu ist ein neues Online-Angebot für Unternehmen, Handwerksbetriebe und Selbstständige an den Start gegangen. Hinter dem Projekt steht Walter Wiedenhofer aus Lana, der seit Jahren individuelle Software- und Automatisierungslösungen mit der Programmiersprache Python entwickelt. Die neue Plattform bündelt sein Leistungsspektrum erstmals in einer übersichtlichen, mehrsprachigen Webseite und richtet sich gezielt an Betriebe, die Prozesse verschlanken, Zeit sparen und ihre Daten endlich nutzbar machen wollen.

Vom wiederkehrenden Handgriff zum automatisierten Ablauf

Der Grundgedanke von digitalstark.eu ist einfach erklärt: Viele Unternehmen verbringen täglich Stunden mit Aufgaben, die ein Computer im Hintergrund in Sekunden erledigen könnte. Preise aus Lieferanten-Portalen abgleichen, Listen aus E-Mails extrahieren, Berichte aus verschiedenen Quellen zusammenbauen, Excel-Dateien manuell befüllen – all das lässt sich mit schlanken Python-Scripts automatisieren. Wiedenhofer entwickelt solche Lösungen nicht als Produkt von der Stange, sondern passgenau für den jeweiligen Betrieb.

„Die meisten Betriebe wissen genau, wo ihnen die Zeit verloren geht. Sie brauchen keine riesige Unternehmenssoftware, sondern ein kleines Tool, das genau eine Aufgabe zuverlässig erledigt – jeden Tag, ohne Zutun“, so der Tenor des Angebots.

Sechs Leistungsbereiche – alle mit Hand und Fuß

Die Webseite gliedert das Angebot in sechs klar benannte Bereiche: Automatisierung wiederkehrender Aufgaben, Daten & Reports aus APIs und Datenbanken, Web Scraping zum strukturierten Sammeln von Online-Informationen, Flask-APIs für die Anbindung an Excel Power Query oder Dashboards, Linux-Server-Administration inklusive systemd-Diensten sowie Streaming- und Metadaten-Lösungen für Radio- und Medienbetriebe. Dabei handelt es sich nicht um Marketing-Kategorien, sondern um real eingesetzte Technologien, die der Anbieter selbst produktiv betreibt.

Referenzen zum Anschauen statt Hochglanzbroschüre

Ein Alleinstellungsmerkmal der Seite: Die vorgestellten Beispielprojekte sind nicht bloß beschrieben, sondern direkt verlinkt und live erreichbar. Wer wissen will, wie ein News-Aggregator, eine Chart-Auswertung, eine Jukebox oder ein Live-Radio-Dashboard in der Praxis aussehen, klickt einmal und sieht das Ergebnis im eigenen Browser. Zu den aktuell gezeigten Referenzen zählen unter anderem ein mehrsprachiger Nachrichten-Aggregator, ein YouTube-On-Air-Player, verschiedene Musik-Chart-Seiten sowie eine interaktive Jukebox.

Datenschutz als Grundhaltung, nicht als Feigenblatt

Besondere Aufmerksamkeit verdient der Umgang mit Datenschutz. digitalstark.eu kommt ohne Cookies, ohne Tracking und ohne externe Analyse-Dienste aus. Auch Schriftarten und Bibliotheken werden nicht von fremden Servern nachgeladen. Das Ergebnis: kein lästiges Cookie-Banner, keine Einwilligungs-Popups, volle DSGVO-Konformität – und nebenbei eine Ladezeit, die sich sehen lassen kann. Für Kunden, die selbst Webseiten in Auftrag geben möchten, bietet Wiedenhofer dasselbe Prinzip als Leistung an: schlanke, mehrsprachige One-Pager als einzelne HTML-Datei, ohne Tracker und damit ohne rechtliche Grauzonen.

Mehrsprachig von Haus aus

Die Plattform selbst ist in fünf Sprachen verfügbar – Deutsch, Italienisch, Englisch, Französisch und Spanisch. Das ist kein Zufall: Südtirol ist zweisprachig, die Kundschaft reicht über den Brenner und die Staatsgrenzen hinaus. Dieselbe Mehrsprachigkeit liefert Wiedenhofer auch in seinen Kundenprojekten ab – ohne Plugins, ohne externe Übersetzungs-Services, sondern direkt im Quellcode.

Pragmatischer Ansatz, klare Kommunikation

Wer mit digitalstark.eu Kontakt aufnimmt, bekommt keinen Vertriebs-Pitch, sondern eine kurze Rückmeldung mit konkretem Angebot. Eine Beschreibung der Aufgabe in wenigen Sätzen genügt. Der Anbieter sitzt in Lana, arbeitet als eingetragener Freiberufler (MwSt.-Nr. IT00725360218) und betreut seine Kundschaft in deutscher und italienischer Sprache – telefonisch, per E-Mail oder vor Ort.

Digital stark werden – ohne Software-Rundumschlag

Der Name des Projekts ist Programm. „digitalstark“ steht nicht für den großen Plattform-Umbau, sondern für den pragmatischen Schritt nach vorn: dort automatisieren, wo es wehtut. Dort Daten nutzbar machen, wo sie bisher in Schubladen, Mail-Postfächern oder alten Excel-Dateien verstauben. Und das mit einer Technologie – Python – die weltweit Standard ist, aber erstaunlich selten in kleinen und mittleren Betrieben ankommt.

Weitere Informationen:

digitalstark.eu

Kontakt: Walter Wiedenhofer, Meranerstr. 16A, 39011 Lana (BZ), Tel. +39 379 1506990, walter@sunshine.it

🇮🇹 ITALIANO

Nuova piattaforma dall’Alto Adige: „digitalstark.eu“ porta soluzioni Python su misura per le imprese

Esperto IT altoatesino lancia digitalstark.eu – automazione Python per artigiani, commercio e servizi

Lana (BZ) – Aprile 2026. All’indirizzo digitalstark.eu è ora online una nuova offerta digitale rivolta ad aziende, artigiani e liberi professionisti. Dietro al progetto c’è Walter Wiedenhofer di Lana, che da anni sviluppa soluzioni software e strumenti di automazione personalizzati basati sul linguaggio di programmazione Python. La nuova piattaforma riunisce per la prima volta la sua offerta in un sito multilingue e di facile consultazione, pensato specificamente per le imprese che vogliono snellire i processi, risparmiare tempo e sfruttare davvero i propri dati.

Dal gesto ripetuto al processo automatizzato

L’idea alla base di digitalstark.eu è semplice: molte aziende perdono ogni giorno ore preziose in attività che un computer potrebbe svolgere in pochi secondi, in background. Confrontare i prezzi dei fornitori online, estrarre elenchi dalle e-mail, assemblare report da diverse fonti, compilare file Excel manualmente – tutto questo può essere automatizzato con script Python leggeri. Wiedenhofer non sviluppa soluzioni preconfezionate, ma strumenti ritagliati sulle esigenze reali di ogni cliente.

„La maggior parte delle aziende sa esattamente dove perde tempo. Non servono giganteschi software gestionali, ma un piccolo strumento che svolga una singola attività in modo affidabile – ogni giorno, senza intervento umano“, è il senso del servizio offerto.

Sei aree di competenza – tutte concrete

Il sito organizza l’offerta in sei aree ben definite: automazione di attività ricorrenti, dati e report da API e database, web scraping per la raccolta strutturata di informazioni online, API Flask per l’integrazione con Excel Power Query o dashboard, amministrazione di server Linux con servizi systemd e soluzioni di streaming e metadati per emittenti radio e aziende del settore media. Non si tratta di categorie di marketing, ma di tecnologie realmente utilizzate e gestite in produzione dal fornitore stesso.

Referenze da vedere, non brochure patinate

Un elemento distintivo del sito: i progetti di esempio presentati non sono soltanto descritti, ma direttamente linkati e raggiungibili in diretta. Chi vuole capire come funzionano un aggregatore di notizie, un’analisi di classifiche musicali, un jukebox o una dashboard radio dal vivo, clicca una volta e vede il risultato nel proprio browser. Tra le referenze attualmente mostrate ci sono un aggregatore di notizie multilingue, un player On Air con video YouTube, diverse pagine di classifiche musicali e un jukebox interattivo.

La privacy come principio, non come foglia di fico

Particolare attenzione merita l’approccio alla protezione dei dati. digitalstark.eu funziona senza cookie, senza tracking e senza servizi di analisi esterni. Anche i font e le librerie non vengono caricati da server esterni. Il risultato: nessun fastidioso banner dei cookie, nessun pop-up di consenso, piena conformità al GDPR – e, non da ultimo, tempi di caricamento eccellenti. Per i clienti che desiderano commissionare siti web proprî, Wiedenhofer offre lo stesso principio come servizio: one-pager multilingue leggeri, realizzati come singolo file HTML, senza tracker e quindi senza zone grigie dal punto di vista legale.

Multilingue per impostazione

La piattaforma stessa è disponibile in cinque lingue: tedesco, italiano, inglese, francese e spagnolo. Non è un caso: l’Alto Adige è bilingue e la clientela si estende ben oltre il Brennero e i confini nazionali. Lo stesso approccio multilingue Wiedenhofer lo realizza anche nei progetti dei clienti – senza plugin, senza servizi di traduzione esterni, ma direttamente nel codice sorgente.

Approccio pragmatico, comunicazione chiara

Chi contatta digitalstark.eu non riceve un pitch commerciale, ma una risposta rapida con un’offerta concreta. Basta una breve descrizione dell’esigenza. Il fornitore ha sede a Lana, lavora come libero professionista iscritto (P.IVA IT00725360218) e segue la clientela in tedesco e italiano – per telefono, via e-mail o di persona.

Diventare digitalmente forti – senza stravolgimenti software

Il nome del progetto è già un programma. „digitalstark“ – digitalmente forti – non significa la grande rivoluzione della piattaforma, ma il passo pragmatico in avanti: automatizzare dove fa male, rendere utilizzabili i dati che finora languono in cassetti, caselle mail o vecchi file Excel. Il tutto con una tecnologia – Python – che è standard in tutto il mondo, ma sorprendentemente poco diffusa nelle piccole e medie imprese.

Ulteriori informazioni: digitalstark.eu

Contatti: Walter Wiedenhofer, Via Merano 16A, 39011 Lana (BZ), Tel. +39 379 1506990, walter@sunshine.it

🇬🇧 ENGLISH

New platform from South Tyrol: „digitalstark.eu“ delivers tailor-made Python solutions for businesses

South Tyrolean IT expert launches digitalstark.eu – Python automation for trades, retail and service providers

Lana (BZ) – April 2026. A new online offering for companies, trade businesses and self-employed professionals has gone live at digitalstark.eu. Behind the project is Walter Wiedenhofer from Lana, who has been developing custom software and automation solutions using the Python programming language for years. The new platform consolidates his service portfolio for the first time into a clear, multilingual website aimed specifically at businesses that want to streamline processes, save time and finally put their data to use.

From repetitive tasks to automated workflows

The core idea behind digitalstark.eu is simple: many companies spend hours every day on tasks that a computer could handle in seconds in the background. Comparing prices from supplier portals, extracting lists from emails, compiling reports from various sources, filling Excel files manually – all of this can be automated with lean Python scripts. Wiedenhofer doesn’t develop off-the-shelf products, but tailor-made solutions that fit each business exactly.

„Most companies know exactly where they’re losing time. They don’t need huge enterprise software, they need a small tool that handles one specific task reliably – every day, without intervention,“ is the gist of the offering.

Six service areas – all hands-on

The website structures the offering into six clearly named areas: automation of recurring tasks, data & reports from APIs and databases, web scraping for structured collection of online information, Flask APIs for integration with Excel Power Query or dashboards, Linux server administration including systemd services, and streaming and metadata solutions for radio and media operations. These aren’t marketing categories but real-world technologies that the provider himself runs in production.

References you can click, not glossy brochures

A distinctive feature of the site: the example projects are not just described, they’re directly linked and live. Anyone curious about how a news aggregator, a chart analysis, a jukebox or a live radio dashboard actually look in practice can click once and see the result in their own browser. The current references include a multilingual news aggregator, a YouTube On Air player, various music chart pages and an interactive jukebox.

Privacy as a principle, not a fig leaf

Particular attention is paid to data protection. digitalstark.eu runs without cookies, without tracking and without external analytics services. Fonts and libraries are not loaded from third-party servers either. The result: no annoying cookie banner, no consent pop-ups, full GDPR compliance – and, as a bonus, loading times that speak for themselves. For clients looking to commission websites of their own, Wiedenhofer offers the same principle as a service: lean, multilingual one-pagers as a single HTML file, without trackers and therefore without legal grey areas.

Multilingual by default

The platform itself is available in five languages – German, Italian, English, French and Spanish. That’s no coincidence: South Tyrol is bilingual, and the clientele extends well beyond the Brenner Pass and national borders. Wiedenhofer delivers the same multilingual approach in his client projects – without plugins, without external translation services, directly in the source code.

Pragmatic approach, clear communication

Anyone contacting digitalstark.eu gets no sales pitch, but a brief response with a concrete offer. A description of the task in a few sentences is enough. The provider is based in Lana, works as a registered freelancer (VAT no. IT00725360218) and supports clients in German and Italian – by phone, email or on site.

Going digitally strong – without a software overhaul

The project’s name says it all. „digitalstark“ – digitally strong – doesn’t stand for the grand platform revolution, but for the pragmatic step forward: automate where it hurts, make usable what has been languishing in drawers, email inboxes or old Excel files. All of it with a technology – Python – that is standard worldwide, but surprisingly rare in small and medium-sized businesses.

More information: digitalstark.eu

Contact: Walter Wiedenhofer, Meranerstr. 16A, 39011 Lana (BZ), Italy, Tel. +39 379 1506990, walter@sunshine.it

🇫🇷 FRANÇAIS

Nouvelle plateforme du Tyrol du Sud : « digitalstark.eu » apporte des solutions Python sur mesure aux entreprises

Un expert IT sud-tyrolien lance digitalstark.eu – automatisation Python pour l’artisanat, le commerce et les prestataires de services

Lana (BZ) – Avril 2026. Une nouvelle offre en ligne pour entreprises, artisans et indépendants vient d’être mise en ligne à l’adresse digitalstark.eu. Derrière ce projet se trouve Walter Wiedenhofer de Lana, qui développe depuis des années des solutions logicielles et d’automatisation sur mesure avec le langage de programmation Python. La nouvelle plateforme regroupe pour la première fois son éventail de services sur un site web multilingue et clair, destiné spécifiquement aux entreprises qui veulent simplifier leurs processus, gagner du temps et enfin exploiter leurs données.

Du geste répétitif au processus automatisé

L’idée de fond de digitalstark.eu est simple : de nombreuses entreprises passent chaque jour des heures sur des tâches qu’un ordinateur pourrait exécuter en quelques secondes en arrière-plan. Comparer les prix des portails fournisseurs, extraire des listes depuis des e-mails, assembler des rapports à partir de différentes sources, remplir des fichiers Excel manuellement – tout cela peut être automatisé avec des scripts Python légers. Wiedenhofer ne développe pas des produits standards, mais des solutions parfaitement adaptées à chaque entreprise.

« La plupart des entreprises savent exactement où elles perdent du temps. Elles n’ont pas besoin d’un énorme logiciel d’entreprise, mais d’un petit outil qui accomplit une tâche précise de manière fiable – chaque jour, sans intervention », tel est l’esprit de l’offre.

Six domaines de compétence – tous concrets

Le site structure l’offre en six domaines clairement identifiés : automatisation des tâches récurrentes, données & rapports depuis des API et bases de données, web scraping pour la collecte structurée d’informations en ligne, API Flask pour l’intégration avec Excel Power Query ou des tableaux de bord, administration de serveurs Linux avec services systemd, ainsi que solutions de streaming et de métadonnées pour les radios et les médias. Il ne s’agit pas de catégories marketing, mais de technologies réellement utilisées et exploitées en production par le prestataire lui-même.

Des références à voir, pas des brochures sur papier glacé

Une caractéristique distinctive du site : les projets d’exemple présentés ne sont pas seulement décrits, ils sont directement liés et accessibles en direct. Qui veut voir à quoi ressemblent concrètement un agrégateur de news, une analyse de classements musicaux, un jukebox ou un tableau de bord radio en direct n’a qu’à cliquer pour découvrir le résultat dans son propre navigateur. Parmi les références actuellement présentées figurent un agrégateur de news multilingue, un lecteur On Air avec vidéo YouTube, plusieurs pages de classements musicaux et un jukebox interactif.

La confidentialité comme principe, pas comme alibi

Une attention particulière est accordée à la protection des données. digitalstark.eu fonctionne sans cookies, sans tracking et sans services d’analyse externes. Les polices et bibliothèques ne sont pas non plus chargées depuis des serveurs tiers. Résultat : aucune bannière de cookies gênante, aucun pop-up de consentement, une conformité RGPD totale – et, en prime, des temps de chargement remarquables. Pour les clients souhaitant commander leur propre site web, Wiedenhofer propose le même principe comme prestation : des one-pagers multilingues légers, sous forme d’un unique fichier HTML, sans trackers et donc sans zones grises juridiques.

Multilingue dès le départ

La plateforme elle-même est disponible en cinq langues – allemand, italien, anglais, français et espagnol. Ce n’est pas un hasard : le Tyrol du Sud est bilingue, et la clientèle dépasse largement le col du Brenner et les frontières nationales. Wiedenhofer applique la même approche multilingue dans les projets de ses clients – sans plugin, sans service de traduction externe, directement dans le code source.

Approche pragmatique, communication claire

Quiconque contacte digitalstark.eu ne reçoit pas un argumentaire commercial, mais une réponse rapide accompagnée d’une offre concrète. Une description de la tâche en quelques phrases suffit. Le prestataire est basé à Lana, travaille comme indépendant enregistré (n° de TVA IT00725360218) et accompagne sa clientèle en allemand et en italien – par téléphone, par e-mail ou sur place.

Devenir numériquement fort – sans révolution logicielle

Le nom du projet est tout un programme. « digitalstark » – numériquement fort – ne désigne pas une grande refonte de plateforme, mais le pas pragmatique en avant : automatiser là où ça fait mal, rendre exploitables des données qui dormaient jusqu’ici dans des tiroirs, des boîtes mail ou de vieux fichiers Excel. Le tout avec une technologie – Python – qui est un standard mondial, mais étonnamment peu répandue dans les petites et moyennes entreprises.

Plus d’informations : digitalstark.eu

Contact : Walter Wiedenhofer, Meranerstr. 16A, 39011 Lana (BZ), Italie, Tél. +39 379 1506990, walter@sunshine.it

🇪🇸 ESPAÑOL

Nueva plataforma desde el Tirol del Sur: „digitalstark.eu“ trae soluciones Python a medida para empresas

Experto IT del Tirol del Sur lanza digitalstark.eu – automatización Python para oficios, comercio y servicios

Lana (BZ) – Abril de 2026. En la dirección digitalstark.eu se ha puesto en marcha una nueva oferta en línea dirigida a empresas, talleres artesanales y profesionales autónomos. Detrás del proyecto está Walter Wiedenhofer de Lana, que desde hace años desarrolla soluciones de software y automatización personalizadas con el lenguaje de programación Python. La nueva plataforma reúne por primera vez su cartera de servicios en un sitio web claro y multilingüe, pensado específicamente para empresas que quieren agilizar procesos, ahorrar tiempo y, por fin, aprovechar sus datos.

Del gesto repetitivo al proceso automatizado

La idea central de digitalstark.eu es sencilla: muchas empresas dedican cada día horas a tareas que un ordenador podría resolver en segundos, en segundo plano. Comparar precios de portales de proveedores, extraer listados de correos electrónicos, ensamblar informes desde distintas fuentes, rellenar archivos Excel manualmente – todo ello puede automatizarse con scripts Python ligeros. Wiedenhofer no desarrolla productos estándar, sino soluciones perfectamente adaptadas a cada empresa.

„La mayoría de las empresas saben exactamente dónde pierden el tiempo. No necesitan un enorme software empresarial, sino una pequeña herramienta que ejecute de forma fiable una tarea concreta – todos los días, sin intervención“, es el espíritu de la oferta.

Seis áreas de servicio – todas concretas

El sitio estructura la oferta en seis áreas claramente definidas: automatización de tareas recurrentes, datos e informes desde APIs y bases de datos, web scraping para la recogida estructurada de información en línea, API Flask para la integración con Excel Power Query o dashboards, administración de servidores Linux incluidos servicios systemd, así como soluciones de streaming y metadatos para emisoras de radio y empresas de medios. No se trata de categorías de marketing, sino de tecnologías realmente utilizadas y gestionadas en producción por el propio proveedor.

Referencias para ver, no folletos impresos

Un rasgo distintivo del sitio: los proyectos de ejemplo no se limitan a describirse, sino que están directamente enlazados y accesibles en vivo. Quien quiera comprobar cómo funcionan en la práctica un agregador de noticias, un análisis de listas musicales, un jukebox o un dashboard de radio en directo, solo tiene que hacer clic y ver el resultado en su propio navegador. Entre las referencias presentadas actualmente se incluyen un agregador de noticias multilingüe, un reproductor On Air con vídeo de YouTube, varias páginas de listas musicales y un jukebox interactivo.

La privacidad como principio, no como pantalla

Merece especial atención el enfoque hacia la protección de datos. digitalstark.eu funciona sin cookies, sin tracking y sin servicios de análisis externos. Las fuentes y bibliotecas tampoco se cargan desde servidores ajenos. El resultado: ningún molesto banner de cookies, ningún pop-up de consentimiento, plena conformidad con el RGPD – y, como extra, unos tiempos de carga que hablan por sí solos. Para los clientes que deseen encargar su propio sitio web, Wiedenhofer ofrece el mismo principio como servicio: one-pagers multilingües ligeros, en forma de un único archivo HTML, sin trackers y, por tanto, sin zonas grises legales.

Multilingüe por defecto

La plataforma está disponible en cinco idiomas: alemán, italiano, inglés, francés y español. No es casualidad: el Tirol del Sur es bilingüe y la clientela se extiende mucho más allá del paso del Brennero y de las fronteras nacionales. El mismo enfoque multilingüe lo aplica Wiedenhofer también en los proyectos de sus clientes – sin plugins, sin servicios de traducción externos, directamente en el código fuente.

Enfoque pragmático, comunicación clara

Quien se pone en contacto con digitalstark.eu no recibe un discurso comercial, sino una respuesta rápida con una oferta concreta. Basta con una breve descripción de la tarea. El proveedor tiene su sede en Lana, trabaja como profesional autónomo registrado (N.º de IVA IT00725360218) y atiende a su clientela en alemán e italiano – por teléfono, por correo electrónico o de forma presencial.

Hacerse digitalmente fuerte – sin revoluciones de software

El nombre del proyecto lo dice todo. „digitalstark“ – digitalmente fuerte – no se refiere a la gran revolución de plataforma, sino al paso pragmático hacia adelante: automatizar donde duele, hacer utilizables los datos que hasta ahora dormían en cajones, bandejas de entrada o viejos archivos Excel. Todo ello con una tecnología – Python – que es un estándar mundial, pero sorprendentemente poco extendida en las pequeñas y medianas empresas.

Más información: digitalstark.eu

Contacto: Walter Wiedenhofer, Meranerstr. 16A, 39011 Lana (BZ), Italia, Tel. +39 379 1506990, walter@sunshine.it