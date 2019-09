There sure are plenty of laughs with just for laughs funny pranks. This is an early 2019 compilation. This crazy Quebec-based troupe uses the city as its stage, and its inhabitants, or victims, as characters! People are caught in a twisted yet funny web of comedic deception. This updated „Candid Camera“ is a tad more risque and a little kookier with its practical jokes. The little snippets last only a few minutes, and some look more painful than others.