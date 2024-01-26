Nina Duschek – People (Official Music Video)

Bei diesem Song handelt es sich um „Eine Hymne an die Individualität und ist an all jene gerichtet, die ihren Träumen folgen möchten, egal was andere Leute davon halten mögen.“
CREDITS 🙏🏻
Thank you so much to all the people who were part of this and who made this possible!
Music: Nina Duschek
Lyrics: Nina Duschek
Bass: Damian Pichler
Drums: Benedikt Leitner
E-Guitar: Matteo Scalchi
Acoustic Guitar: Nina Duschek
Hammond: Giovanni Chiericati
Rhodes: Giovanni Chiericati
Music Production: Mauro Lazzaretto, JAM Music
Mixing: Dominik Aster
Master: Matthew Garber
Musicvideo Production: Ivo Tamburini (Kiwi Tree Films)
Photo Single Cover: Matteo Groppo
Design Single Cover: Nina Duschek
Special thanks go to Hasso, Ruby Moon, Lea and Magda – you were PERFECT for this video and I am so grateful you were part of this! Special thanks also to the crowd people (Lea, Julia, Marco, Thessa, Elisa, Santi) and to the Afzack people for giving us the location at Captain Kehl’s.
All rights reserved. More updates on Instagram! @nina.duschek
Thankyou so much for watching, guys!