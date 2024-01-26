Nina Duschek – People (Official Music Video)

Bei diesem Song handelt es sich um „Eine Hymne an die Individualität und ist an all jene gerichtet, die ihren Träumen folgen möchten, egal was andere Leute davon halten mögen.“

CREDITS 🙏🏻

Thank you so much to all the people who were part of this and who made this possible!

Music: Nina Duschek

Lyrics: Nina Duschek

Bass: Damian Pichler

Drums: Benedikt Leitner

E-Guitar: Matteo Scalchi

Acoustic Guitar: Nina Duschek

Hammond: Giovanni Chiericati

Rhodes: Giovanni Chiericati

Music Production: Mauro Lazzaretto, JAM Music

Mixing: Dominik Aster

Master: Matthew Garber

Musicvideo Production: Ivo Tamburini (Kiwi Tree Films)

Photo Single Cover: Matteo Groppo

Design Single Cover: Nina Duschek

Special thanks go to Hasso, Ruby Moon, Lea and Magda – you were PERFECT for this video and I am so grateful you were part of this! Special thanks also to the crowd people (Lea, Julia, Marco, Thessa, Elisa, Santi) and to the Afzack people for giving us the location at Captain Kehl’s.

All rights reserved.

Thankyou so much for watching, guys!