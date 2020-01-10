Ori Uplift – Uplifting Only – Trance, Chill-Out – New Mixset



Ori Uplift

Uplifting Only

Trance, Chill-Out

On Air every Sunday – Start: 22.00 – Length 120 mins



Uplifting Only is the world’s leading radio show for the orchestral uplifting trance genre, and also focuses on emotional uplifting trance, vocal uplifting trance, and a little orchestral and chillout music. To quote iTunes commenters, UpOnly is „nonstop mixes by the best source for uplifting trance music. Perfect for long travels, tasks, homework, or to just jam out“, and „Some of the best music out there. All the tracks are just beautiful.“

It is the definitive show for orchestral uplifting trance the way Armin’s A State of Trance intends itself for trance and progressive. Like ASOT, UpOnly includes weekly fan votes for favorite tracks and tunes of the year, a large number of exclusive world premieres every week, and exclusive recorded voiceovers from the artists whose tracks are premiered that week.

Orchestral uplifting trance is a genre of music that is both euphoric and peaceful, energizing and cinematic. It fuses trance and symphonic music by taking the genre of uplifting trance and having the breakdowns be like emotional/epic orchestral or film music. It also features trance melodies that are more epic, emotional, or euphoric than other uplifting trance. Uplifting Only was rated the #8 trance radioshow/podcast in the 2014 Trance Podium Awards, and Trance Hub rated it one of the top 5 trance shows for working out (and the top show for yoga & pilates).

UpOnly is the flagship show for Abora Recordings, the world’s top label for orchestral uplifting trance and emotional uplifting trance and the home of 11 sublabels. On the first show of the month, UpOnly plays much vocal uplifting trance. It plays all-instrumental uplifting trance the rest of the month, except for guest mixes or special episodes, which can also have vocal trance. Two mixcompilations based on the show and its voting reached the #1 spots on the Beatport genre charts for releases, and five have reached the top 5 on the charts.

Mixsets on Radio Sunshine



FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY