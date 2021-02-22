Powersong der Woche: Finch Asozial, Leony & VIZE – Easy Peasy

Finch Asozial, Leony und Vize gemeinsam – braucht es noch mehr Gründe, warum „Easy Peasy“ unser „Powersong der Woche“ ist?

Okay, dann noch ein Textauszug:

„When everything’s fucked up and you’re losin‘ your mind

It’s like the world burned down and they left you behind

You feel alone ‚cause no one’s there by your side

But love goes on, oh yeah, love goes on

Oh, when everything goes wrong and you’re losin‘ your mind

It’s like the world burned down and they left you behind

You feel alone ‚cause no one’s there by your side

But love goes on, oh yeah, love goes on (On, on, on)

(On, on, on, on, o-o-o-o-on)

Easy peasy lemon squeezy…“

Passt doch gut ins Hier und Jetzt oder etwa nicht? Viel Spass und Mitsingen nicht vergessen!