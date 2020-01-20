Powersong der Woche: Underdog – Alicia Keys

Mit ihrem neuen Song „Underdog“ möchte Alicia Keys eine klare Botschaft senden.
Die 15-fache Grammy-Gewinnerin hat soeben die neueste Single ihres kommenden siebten Studioalbums ALICIA mit dem kraftvollen Titel „Underdog„; veröffentlicht. Im Track geht es um die Anerkennung der Menschen, die um ihr Überleben kämpfen und ihr Ziel verfolgen.
„Einige Leute mögen das Wort Underdog als ein negatives Wort ansehen, aber ich sehe es als ein starkes Wort, das Menschen repräsentiert, die vielleicht unterschätzt werden und sich dennoch der Herausforderung stellen und die Erwartungen übertreffen.Ich liebe dieses Lied so sehr, weil es über das wirkliche Leben, echte Menschen und unsere Erfahrungen handelt.“; sagte der Star in einer Erklärung zu Rolling Stone.
Lyrics
She was walking in the street, looked up and noticed
He was nameless, he was homeless
She asked him his name and told him what hers was
He gave her a story about a life
With a glint in his eye and a corner of a smile
One conversation, a simple moment
The things that change us if we notice
When we look up, sometimes
They said I would never make it
But I was built to break the mold
The only dream that I’ve been chasing is my own
So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop
Single mothers waiting on a check to come
Young teachers, student doctors
Sons on the frontline knowing they don’t get to run
This goes out to the underdog
Keep on keeping at what you love
You’ll find that someday soon enough
You will rise up, rise up, yeah
She’s riding in a taxi back to the kitchen
Talking to the driver about his wife and his children
On the run from a country where they put you in prison
For being a woman and speaking your mind
She looked in his eyes in the mirror and he smiled
One conversation, a single moment
The things that change us if we notice
When we look up, sometimes
They said I would never make it
But I was built to break the mold
The only dream that I’ve been chasing is my own
So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop
Single mothers waiting on a check to come
Young teachers, student doctors
Sons on the frontline knowing they don’t get to run
This goes out to the underdog
Keep on keeping at what you love
You’ll find that someday soon enough
You will rise up, rise up, yeah
Everybody rise up
You’re gonna rise, yeah
I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop
Single mothers waiting on a check to come
Young teachers, student doctors
Sons on the frontline knowing they don’t get to run
This goes out to the underdog
Keep on keeping at what you love
You’ll find that someday soon enough
You will rise up, rise up, yeah