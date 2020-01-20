Powersong der Woche: Underdog – Alicia Keys

Mit ihrem neuen Song „Underdog“ möchte Alicia Keys eine klare Botschaft senden.

Die 15-fache Grammy-Gewinnerin hat soeben die neueste Single ihres kommenden siebten Studioalbums ALICIA mit dem kraftvollen Titel „Underdog„; veröffentlicht. Im Track geht es um die Anerkennung der Menschen, die um ihr Überleben kämpfen und ihr Ziel verfolgen.

„Einige Leute mögen das Wort Underdog als ein negatives Wort ansehen, aber ich sehe es als ein starkes Wort, das Menschen repräsentiert, die vielleicht unterschätzt werden und sich dennoch der Herausforderung stellen und die Erwartungen übertreffen.Ich liebe dieses Lied so sehr, weil es über das wirkliche Leben, echte Menschen und unsere Erfahrungen handelt.“; sagte der Star in einer Erklärung zu Rolling Stone.

Lyrics

She was walking in the street, looked up and noticed

He was nameless, he was homeless

She asked him his name and told him what hers was

He gave her a story about a life

With a glint in his eye and a corner of a smile

One conversation, a simple moment

The things that change us if we notice

When we look up, sometimes

They said I would never make it

But I was built to break the mold

The only dream that I’ve been chasing is my own

So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop

Single mothers waiting on a check to come

Young teachers, student doctors

Sons on the frontline knowing they don’t get to run

This goes out to the underdog

Keep on keeping at what you love

You’ll find that someday soon enough

You will rise up, rise up, yeah

She’s riding in a taxi back to the kitchen

Talking to the driver about his wife and his children

On the run from a country where they put you in prison

For being a woman and speaking your mind

She looked in his eyes in the mirror and he smiled

One conversation, a single moment

The things that change us if we notice

When we look up, sometimes

They said I would never make it

But I was built to break the mold

The only dream that I’ve been chasing is my own

So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop

Single mothers waiting on a check to come

Young teachers, student doctors

Sons on the frontline knowing they don’t get to run

This goes out to the underdog

Keep on keeping at what you love

You’ll find that someday soon enough

You will rise up, rise up, yeah

Everybody rise up

You’re gonna rise, yeah

I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop

Single mothers waiting on a check to come

Young teachers, student doctors

Sons on the frontline knowing they don’t get to run

This goes out to the underdog

Keep on keeping at what you love

You’ll find that someday soon enough

You will rise up, rise up, yeah