Robin Schulz – Sugar Radio Show – New Mixset

12. Januar 2020

Robin Schulz
Sugar Radio Show
On Air every Friday – Start: 21.00 and every Saturday – Start: 23.00 – Length 60 mins

Sugar Radio Show presented by Robin Schulz brings his favorite tracks, latest releases and classic hits each and every week. It’s been only four years since Robin Schulz first topped the worldwide singles charts with his acclaimed remix of “Waves (feat. Mr. Probz)” and landed his breakthrough global uber-hit “Prayer in C (feat. Lilly Wood & The Prick)”; practically an eternity in the 30-year-old artist’s fast-paced dance music cosmos! Building on his unique blend of house, electro and pop, the Osnabrück DJ and producer has meanwhile established himself as Germany’s most successful music export of the past two decades in record-breaking time.

Mixsets on Radio Sunshine

FRIDAY

TimeMixsetGenre
20:00Danu5ik 5ik Beats RadioHouse, EDM, Dance, Mainstream
21:00Robin Schulz - Sugar Radio ShowHouse, Deep-House, EDM, Dance, Mainstream
22:00Cuebrick Cuebrick’s – ConferenceHouse, EDM, Progressive-House, Electro-House
23:00Fabio Neural - EncodingTechno, Deep-House, Tech-House
00:00Robin Schulz - Sugar Radio ShowHouse, Deep-House, EDM, Dance, Mainstream
01:00Def Jeff - Jack'd Up RadioHouse, Trance, Techno, Deep-House, Dubstep, EDM, Progressive-House, Electro-House, Electro, Dubstep

SATURDAY

TimeMixsetGenre
20:00Robin Schulz - Sugar Radio ShowHouse, Deep-House, EDM, Dance, Mainstream
21:00Cuebrick Cuebrick’s – ConferenceHouse, EDM, Progressive-House, Electro-House
22:00Dezarate - Find Your SoulHouse, EDM, Progressive-House, Electro-House
23:00Robin Schulz - Sugar Radio ShowHouse, Deep-House, EDM, Dance, Mainstream
00:00Cuebrick Cuebrick’s – ConferenceHouse, EDM, Progressive-House, Electro-House
01:00Def Jeff - Jack'd Up RadioHouse, Trance, Techno, Deep-House, Dubstep, EDM, Progressive-House, Electro-House, Electro, Dubstep

SUNDAY

TimeMixsetGenre
22:00Ori Uplift - Uplifting OnlyTrance, Chill-Out

 

 

 

 