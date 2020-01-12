Robin Schulz – Sugar Radio Show – New Mixset

Robin Schulz
Sugar Radio Show
On Air every Friday – Start: 21.00 and every Saturday – Start: 23.00 – Length 60 mins
Sugar Radio Show presented by Robin Schulz brings his favorite tracks, latest releases and classic hits each and every week. It’s been only four years since Robin Schulz first topped the worldwide singles charts with his acclaimed remix of “Waves (feat. Mr. Probz)” and landed his breakthrough global uber-hit “Prayer in C (feat. Lilly Wood & The Prick)”; practically an eternity in the 30-year-old artist’s fast-paced dance music cosmos! Building on his unique blend of house, electro and pop, the Osnabrück DJ and producer has meanwhile established himself as Germany’s most successful music export of the past two decades in record-breaking time.
Mixsets on Radio Sunshine
FRIDAY
|Time
|Mixset
|Genre
|20:00
|Danu5ik 5ik Beats Radio
|House, EDM, Dance, Mainstream
|21:00
|Robin Schulz - Sugar Radio Show
|House, Deep-House, EDM, Dance, Mainstream
|22:00
|Cuebrick Cuebrick’s – Conference
|House, EDM, Progressive-House, Electro-House
|23:00
|Fabio Neural - Encoding
|Techno, Deep-House, Tech-House
|00:00
|Robin Schulz - Sugar Radio Show
|House, Deep-House, EDM, Dance, Mainstream
|01:00
|Def Jeff - Jack'd Up Radio
|House, Trance, Techno, Deep-House, Dubstep, EDM, Progressive-House, Electro-House, Electro, Dubstep
SATURDAY
|Time
|Mixset
|Genre
|20:00
|Robin Schulz - Sugar Radio Show
|House, Deep-House, EDM, Dance, Mainstream
|21:00
|Cuebrick Cuebrick’s – Conference
|House, EDM, Progressive-House, Electro-House
|22:00
|Dezarate - Find Your Soul
|House, EDM, Progressive-House, Electro-House
|23:00
|Robin Schulz - Sugar Radio Show
|House, Deep-House, EDM, Dance, Mainstream
|00:00
|Cuebrick Cuebrick’s – Conference
|House, EDM, Progressive-House, Electro-House
|01:00
|Def Jeff - Jack'd Up Radio
|House, Trance, Techno, Deep-House, Dubstep, EDM, Progressive-House, Electro-House, Electro, Dubstep
SUNDAY
|Time
|Mixset
|Genre
|22:00
|Ori Uplift - Uplifting Only
|Trance, Chill-Out