The Keks – Gone For Good

202
Song written by Othmar Schönafinger and Alex Eschgfäller.

Gimmie what I want, gimmie what I need
The writings on the wall, experts of it all
Gimmie what I want, gimmie what I need
Homepage: https://thekeks.bandcamp.com/
Recorded, mixed and produced at Saturation Studio Gargazon (Italy).
Lyrics:
=====
Take me everywhere, leave me on the floor
Forget me even step on me, I’ll be back at your door
I’m your shadow, I’m your air, crawling into your lungs
Lie to me, deny my name, I’m here to stay
Gimmie what I want, gimmie what I need
Stupid little human race, C19
The writings on the wall, experts of it all
The net won’t catch you if you fall, so please don’t fall
Gimmie what I want, gimmie what I need
Stupid little human race, C19