The Keks – Gone For Good

Song written by Othmar Schönafinger and Alex Eschgfäller.

Recorded, mixed and produced at Saturation Studio Gargazon (Italy).

Lyrics:

Take me everywhere, leave me on the floor

Forget me even step on me, I’ll be back at your door

I’m your shadow, I’m your air, crawling into your lungs

Lie to me, deny my name, I’m here to stay

Gimmie what I want, gimmie what I need

Stupid little human race, C19

The writings on the wall, experts of it all

The net won’t catch you if you fall, so please don’t fall

Gimmie what I want, gimmie what I need

Stupid little human race, C19