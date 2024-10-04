Thessa Longobardi – Time (Official Music Video)

Film production: Kiwitree Films

Director: Ivo Tamburini

Camera: Jana Rizzolli

AD: Majda Brecelj

Lyrics:

It felt like a dream

Strawberry skies

I’m falling into your eyes

Wish I could stay right here and freeze time

Don’t wake me up

Feels like I’m drowning

It’s getting harder to breathe

Why did I dive into the water?

Lately I can’t stop thinking about us

And all those things are left to discuss

I wanna go to a time that is different

A time where I didn’t feel like there was something missing

But baby now were are so distant

I’m creating my path

Without you

On my own

Into the unknown

On my own

Mhmm

Life is like the ocean

I’m floating on the waves

Dreaming of a different place

Not too far from home

But then I realised

I need another trail to follow

I found a piece of me

Telling me to keep us behind

And discover the unknown

On my own

I wanna go to a time that is different

A time where I didn’t feel like there was something missing

But baby now were are so distant

I’m creating my path

Without you

On my own

Into the unknown

On my own

Mhmm Mhm