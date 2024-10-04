Raika Lana
Musik aus Südtirol

Thessa Longobardi – Time (Official Music Video)

by Radio Sonnenschein

Film production: Kiwitree Films

Director: Ivo Tamburini
Camera: Jana Rizzolli
AD: Majda Brecelj

Lyrics:

It felt like a dream
Strawberry skies
I’m falling into your eyes
Wish I could stay right here and freeze time
Don’t wake me up

Feels like I’m drowning
It’s getting harder to breathe
Why did I dive into the water?

Lately I can’t stop thinking about us
And all those things are left to discuss

I wanna go to a time that is different
A time where I didn’t feel like there was something missing

But baby now were are so distant
I’m creating my path
Without you
On my own

Into the unknown
On my own
Mhmm

Life is like the ocean
I’m floating on the waves
Dreaming of a different place
Not too far from home

But then I realised
I need another trail to follow
I found a piece of me
Telling me to keep us behind
And discover the unknown
On my own

I wanna go to a time that is different
A time where I didn’t feel like there was something missing
But baby now were are so distant
I’m creating my path
Without you

On my own
Into the unknown

On my own
Mhmm Mhm

