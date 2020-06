toNY5 is ready…!

We are going to New York…

Thanks to the Lucky Chops for the great music and the parts…!!

Special thanks to Carl Schuurbiers and Jochen Unterhofer!!!



Emiliano Tamanini trumpet

Hannes Petermair trombone

Angel Ballester baritone sax

Wolfgang Rabensteiner python

Georg Malfertheiner drums