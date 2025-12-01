Musik aus Südtirol

Tracy Merano – I Hoped

by Radio Sonnenschein

I’m so excited to share my new song with you. I absolutely loved working on this project, and a big thank-you goes out to everyone who helped make it possible.
Much love, Tracy. ???????

VIDEO
Directed by Tracy Merano & Daniel Felderer
Filmed and Edited by Daniel Felderer
Starring: Caro Bertagnolli, Tracy Merano & Enrico Ave

MUSIC
Artist: Tracy Merano
Production: Fabian Pichler
Mixing: Dominik Aster
Master: Moses Mastering

LOOK
Hair and Make-up: Viktoria Aichner

OUTFIT
Yellow Dress: Barbara von Pföstl

CONNECT WITH TRACY
Instagram: https://shorturl.at/WUWtZ
Facebook: https://shorturl.at/KbWyA

STREAM THE SONG
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/albu…
Apple Music: / i-hoped

Brother Cookie is watching you! Hier werden Cookies verwendet. Ist das ok? OK Info