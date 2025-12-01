Tracy Merano – I Hoped

I’m so excited to share my new song with you. I absolutely loved working on this project, and a big thank-you goes out to everyone who helped make it possible.

Much love, Tracy. ???????

VIDEO

Directed by Tracy Merano & Daniel Felderer

Filmed and Edited by Daniel Felderer

Starring: Caro Bertagnolli, Tracy Merano & Enrico Ave

MUSIC

Artist: Tracy Merano

Production: Fabian Pichler

Mixing: Dominik Aster

Master: Moses Mastering

LOOK

Hair and Make-up: Viktoria Aichner

OUTFIT

Yellow Dress: Barbara von Pföstl

CONNECT WITH TRACY

Instagram: https://shorturl.at/WUWtZ

Facebook: https://shorturl.at/KbWyA

STREAM THE SONG

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/albu…

Apple Music: / i-hoped