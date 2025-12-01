Tracy Merano – I Hoped

I’m so excited to share my new song with you. I absolutely loved working on this project, and a big thank-you goes out to everyone who helped make it possible.
Much love, Tracy. ???????
VIDEO
Directed by Tracy Merano & Daniel Felderer
Filmed and Edited by Daniel Felderer
Starring: Caro Bertagnolli, Tracy Merano & Enrico Ave
MUSIC
Artist: Tracy Merano
Production: Fabian Pichler
Mixing: Dominik Aster
Master: Moses Mastering
LOOK
Hair and Make-up: Viktoria Aichner
OUTFIT
Yellow Dress: Barbara von Pföstl
