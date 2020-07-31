Waira- Breathe In // Acoustic Session

(It seems there was a synchronisation issue in the process of uploading the video)



Lyrics:

Laying under the leaves of a summer tree

While I’m waiting for the rain

waiting for the first drop to reach my skin

watch it fall from the sky pulling me out of my daydream

I am waiting for something, waiting for something that will never come

breathe in, don’t breathe out,

don’t let go of all your doubts

they keep you on safe ground

breathe in, don’t beathe out

Memories are relief sometimes,

hold on to them not to suffocate the daylight

stick your nails in until it bleeds

give in and watch the moment dissolve into smoke

I’ll be desperately crossing the future looking for

Something I’ll wish to have recognised before

Produced by Mattia Mariotti