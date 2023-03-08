Wandertipp: Der Südtiroler Skulpturenwanderweg in Lana – L´itinerario scultoreo dell ’ Alto Adige

Der Südtiroler SKULPTURENWANDERWEG in Lana
ist ein Landschaftskunstprojekt in Lana. An besonderen Plätzen und ausgewählten Stellen entlang eines Wanderweges wurden seit dem Jahr 2000, Wahrnehmungsorte der Kunst verwirklicht.
Der etwa acht Kilometer lange Skulpturenweg bringt die aufmerksamen Gehenden mit der Umwelt, den unterschiedlichen Lebenswelten, sowie mit zeitgenössischen, künstlerischen Positionen in Berührung.
Mehr Infos unter: https://www.lana-art.it/
L´ITINERARIO SCULTOREO dell ´Alto Adige a Lana
costituisce un progetto di Landart a Lana.
Dal 2000 ad oggi, in determinati punti situati lungo un percorso pedonale, sono stati creati dei luoghi di fruizione dell´arte. L´itinerario scultoreo che si snoda per circa otto chilometri pone il camminatore attento in contatto con la natura, avvicinandolo all´arte contemporanea.
Informoazioni: https://www.lana-art.it/
THE SOUTH TYROLEAN SCULPTURE PATH
is an art project that takes place in the landscape, and which, beginning in Lana, should reach out to further communities. The rich variety of changes and “events” in the Path will raise the awareness of the natural pace of those walking the route and therefore provide an opposing reality to our fleeting and pressured everyday lives.Thirty-three artists were invited to realise their projects in relation to specific locations along the Path.
More Info: https://www.lana-art.it/