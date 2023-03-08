Wandertipp: Der Südtiroler Skulpturenwanderweg in Lana – L´itinerario scultoreo dell ’ Alto Adige

THE SOUTH TYROLEAN SCULPTURE PATH

is an art project that takes place in the landscape, and which, beginning in Lana, should reach out to further communities. The rich variety of changes and “events” in the Path will raise the awareness of the natural pace of those walking the route and therefore provide an opposing reality to our fleeting and pressured everyday lives.Thirty-three artists were invited to realise their projects in relation to specific locations along the Path.

More Info: https://www.lana-art.it/