TEXT, MUSIC & PRODUCTION: William Telser

PRODUCED & RECORDED: William Telser (Recording Studio’94)

MIX & MASTERING: Stefan Gantioler

VIDEO & PRODUCTION: William & Dominic Telser

T’s Production, Merano Southtyrol

FOREVER

I WANNA SAY TO YOU THAT I,

HAVE GOOD FEELINGS AND I CAN’T LIE,

I PROMISED YOU THAT I WOULD SAY,

ALWAYS THE THRUTH ON OUR WAY.

AND THIS WILL BE FOREVER,

AND THIS WILL BE FOREVER,

FOREVER AND EVER WITH US,

FOREVER AND EVER WITH US.

YOU’RE HONEST WITH ME,

AND I BELIEVE YOU,

NOW I KNOW THAT YOU FEEL,

THE SAME AS ME.

AND THIS WILL BE FOREVER,

AND THIS WILL BE FOREVER,

FOREVER AND EVER WITH US,

FOREVER AND EVER WITH US.

I ONLY NEED MORE TIME TO BE WITH YOU,

TO LOOK AT YOU, TO TALK WITH YOU, TO CARESS YOU AND TO KISS YOU.

NO MATTER WHERE YOU ARE,

YOU ARE IN MY HEART,

EVERY SECOND WE ARE APART.

AND THIS WILL BE FOREVER,

AND THIS WILL BE FOREVER,

FOREVER AND EVER WITH US,

FOREVER AND EVER WITH US.

YOU MAKE ME FEEL SO GOOD,

I LIKE TO BE NEAR YOU,

OUR HEARTS ARE ALWAYS CLOSE,

LIKE TWO TIED NOTES.

AND THIS WILL BE FOREVER,

AND THIS WILL BE FOREVER,

FOREVER AND EVER WITH US,

FOREVER AND EVER WITH US,

FOREVER AND EVER WITH US.