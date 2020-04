William T – I Miss You So Much [Official Video]

*dedicated to my dear mom (+29.03.20, R.I.P.), to all of you who have a special person up there in the sky and to all the people who in this period cannot see their loved ones. Thanks for sending the pictures for this Video

Music & Text: William Telser

“I Miss You So Much” from the Album “Rock’n’Roll Baby” (2018)

Label: Part Records

Mix & Mastering: Dominik Aster

Studio : Buckethill

Video & Production: William & Dominic Telser (W&DTProductions)

I MISS YOU IN EVERY BEATS OF MY HEART,

IN EVERY BLINK OF MY EYES,

IN EVERY SECOND OF TIME

AND IN EVERY MOMENTS OF MY DAY.

I MISS YOU SO MUCH WHENEVER WE ARE APART,

I JUST CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU AGAIN.

I MISS YOU SO MUCH I JUST WANNA SQUEEZE YOU,

SO TIGHT AND NEVER LET YOU GO.

I MISS YOU IN EVERY BEATS OF MY HEART,

IN EVERY BLINK OF MY EYES,

IN EVERY SECOND OF TIME

AND IN EVERY MOMENTS OF MY DAY.

I MISS YOU SO MUCH I JUST WANNA COVER YOU

WITH KISSES AND MANY HUGS AND NEVER STOP

I MISS YOU SO MUCH PLEASE HURRY BACK

INTO MY ARMS UNTIL THE END OF TIME

I MISS YOU IN EVERY BEATS OF MY HEART,

IN EVERY BLINK OF MY EYES,

IN EVERY SECOND OF TIME

AND IN EVERY MOMENTS OF MY DAY.

IT HAS BEEN A LONG TIME SINCE WE HAVE SEEN FOR THE LAST TIME.

AND I’VE NEVER STOPPED THINKING ABOUT YOU.

BECAUSE I MISS YOU EVERY SECOND, I MISS YOU EVERY HOUR,

I MISS YOU EVERY DAY…OF MY LIFE!

I MISS YOU EVERY SECOND, I MISS YOU EVERY HOUR,

I MISS YOU EVERY DAY…OF MY LIFE!

___________________

Download & Stream:

►►Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5febr…

►►Itunes: https://music.apple.com/it/artist/wil…

►►Amazon: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B07883Y5JW/r…

#williamt #rocknroller #imissyousomuch

►Website: https://www.williamt.net

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/williamtoffi…

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/williamtand…

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/williamtelser