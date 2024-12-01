William T. – Two Faces of Christmas

My new single ‘Two Faces of Christmas’ is the bonus track of my upcoming album “Shaking Off” This song explores the contrast between joy and hardship.

While many of us celebrate with smiles and gifts, there are also people who face very challenging situations. It’s important to remember that not everyone celebrates in the same way.

I invite you to listen to ‘Two Faces of Christmas’ and reflect on how we can bring a little joy and hope to those in need.

Thank you for your support! William.

