William T – You’ll Be Mine

My New Single, "You'll Be Mine" is OUT NOW
Credits
Music & Text – William Telser, Chris Kaufmann
Guitars, Keys – Chris Kaufmann
Bass – Moe Jaksch
Drums – Chris Rush
Production – Chris Kaufmann
Mixed by Dominik Aster
Mastered by Adam Chamberlain
