William T – You’ll Be Mine

28. Juni 2020

My New Single, “ You’ll Be Mine” is OUT NOW🔥🔥let’s kick off the Weekend with a little Rock’n’Roll joy🤙🏻 share it with your friends, LINK

Credits
Music & Text – William Telser, Chris Kaufmann
Guitars, Keys – Chris Kaufmann
Bass – Moe Jaksch
Drums – Chris Rush

Production – Chris Kaufmann
Mixed by Dominik Aster
Mastered by Adam Chamberlain



