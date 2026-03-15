Andy Leon – Giulia

Music & Lyrics: Gruber A. S. ©
Produced by AUDIOBAN Studio (2026) ©
Arrangements: Banzato Claudio
Second voices: Andy Leon, Banzato Claudio
Video made by: DJ Stefanos
Model Cover: Milena Zago
GIULIA
Giulia I can feel you
if I just say your name
Giulia your love is so strong
like an eternal flame
When I close my eyes
I can feel your breath
your lips close to mine
and when you’re here
then I would stop the time
Giulia my heart beats for you
Giulia you make my dreams come true
wherever you will go
whatever you will do
I will be there by your side
and follow you
Giulia I love you
and everything about you
when you laugh or when you cry
when you’re happy, when you feel blue
In my darkest nights
you are the light
the light that shines on me
all of this
could be for eternity
Giulia my heart beats for you
Giulia you make my dreams come true
wherever you will go
whatever you will do
I will be there by your side
and follow you
Just me and you
I need you in my life
yes it’s true
this should be forever
Giulia my heart beats for you
Giulia my heart beats for you
wherever you will go
whatever you will do
I will be there by your side
and follow you