Andy Leon – Giulia

Music & Lyrics: Gruber A. S. ©

Produced by AUDIOBAN Studio (2026) ©

Arrangements: Banzato Claudio

Second voices: Andy Leon, Banzato Claudio

Video made by: DJ Stefanos

Model Cover: Milena Zago

GIULIA

Giulia I can feel you

if I just say your name

Giulia your love is so strong

like an eternal flame

When I close my eyes

I can feel your breath

your lips close to mine

and when you’re here

then I would stop the time

Giulia my heart beats for you

Giulia you make my dreams come true

wherever you will go

whatever you will do

I will be there by your side

and follow you

Giulia I love you

and everything about you

when you laugh or when you cry

when you’re happy, when you feel blue

In my darkest nights

you are the light

the light that shines on me

all of this

could be for eternity

Giulia my heart beats for you

Giulia you make my dreams come true

wherever you will go

whatever you will do

I will be there by your side

and follow you

Just me and you

I need you in my life

yes it’s true

this should be forever

Giulia my heart beats for you

Giulia my heart beats for you

wherever you will go

whatever you will do

I will be there by your side

and follow you