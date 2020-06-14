Cemetery Drive – Blinding Lights (The Weeknd Punk-Rock Cover)

We turned „Blinding Lights“ by The Weeknd into a Punk-Rock song during our time in quarantine.
Hope you enjoy it! #theweeknd #blindinglights #punkcovers #quarantinevideo
Mixed/Mastered by Federico Ascari at Wavemotion Recordings
http://wavemotionrecordings.com/
Video-Edit by Simone Galeotti at Absence Filmshttps://www.facebook.com/AbsenceFilms/ https://www.cemeterydriveband.com
