Neuer Song von Last Chance: To the Bone – (22.08.2025)
124 bpm (QZWFH2587323)
„To the Bone“ erzählt von innerer Stärke und Durchhaltevermögen in schwierigen Zeiten. Der Song verbindet düstere Bilder von Schmerz, Narben und Kämpfen mit einer kraftvollen Botschaft von Hoffnung, Standhaftigkeit und Mut. Er zeigt, dass wir trotz Rückschlägen und Verletzungen ungebrochen bleiben können – „bis auf die Knochen“ stark und unerschütterlich.
Webseite: https://www.live-up.com/musiker/last-chance
Bandmitglieder: Lea Pellegrin (Vocals), Noah Platter (Guitar), Jakob Schweigkofler (Guitar), Felix Gostner (Bass),
und Tobias Pfeifhofer Chistè (Drums).
Last Chance – Rock im Ring – Arena Ritten am 11. Juli 2025 – Foto: Gabriel Höllrigl
Lyrics:
In the depths of the night
Where shadows roam
There’s a story untold and carved into stone
A tale of heartaches struggles and strife
Where every battle cuts to the bone like a knife
A tale of heartaches struggles and strife
Where every battle cuts to the bone like a knife
Uh uh uuh
But we rise we fight, we stand tall
Even when the world seems to fall
Through the darkest night we’ll find our way
To the bone we’re unbroken
We will remain unshaken
To the bone every tear every bruise every ache
We will find the way
In the echoes of silence where whispers fade
We sing a melody of life and faith
And every scar we wear shows who we are,
Fearless and true down to the bone
And every scar we wear shows who we are,
Fearless and true down to the bone
Uh uh uuh
But we rise we fight, we stand tall
Even when the world seems to fall
Through the darkest night we’ll find our way
To the bone we’re unbroken
We will remain unshaken
To the bone every tear every bruise every ache
We’ll find the way
Let me tell you something
The world ain’t all sunshine and roses
It can be harsh and unforgiving
And no matter how strong you are
It can knock you down and keep you there if you let it
It’s not about how hard you hit
Its about how hard you get hit and keep pushing forward
How much you can take
That’s how you win
Now if you know what your worth than get up and fight for it
But you’ve got to be willing to take the hits not blame others for where you are
That’s what cowards do and your not one of them
You’re better than that
To the bone we’re unbroken
We will remain unshaken
To the bone every tear every bruise every ache
We’ll find the way
Oh Oh Oooh
Oh Oh Oooh
Oh Oh