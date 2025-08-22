Neuer Song von Last Chance: To the Bone – (22.08.2025)

124 bpm (QZWFH2587323)



„To the Bone“ erzählt von innerer Stärke und Durchhaltevermögen in schwierigen Zeiten. Der Song verbindet düstere Bilder von Schmerz, Narben und Kämpfen mit einer kraftvollen Botschaft von Hoffnung, Standhaftigkeit und Mut. Er zeigt, dass wir trotz Rückschlägen und Verletzungen ungebrochen bleiben können – „bis auf die Knochen“ stark und unerschütterlich.

Webseite: https://www.live-up.com/musiker/last-chance

Bandmitglieder: Lea Pellegrin (Vocals), Noah Platter (Guitar), Jakob Schweigkofler (Guitar), Felix Gostner (Bass),

und Tobias Pfeifhofer Chistè (Drums).

Last Chance – Rock im Ring – Arena Ritten am 11. Juli 2025 – Foto: Gabriel Höllrigl

Lyrics:

In the depths of the night

Where shadows roam

There’s a story untold and carved into stone

A tale of heartaches struggles and strife

Where every battle cuts to the bone like a knife

A tale of heartaches struggles and strife

Where every battle cuts to the bone like a knife

Uh uh uuh

But we rise we fight, we stand tall

Even when the world seems to fall

Through the darkest night we’ll find our way

To the bone we’re unbroken

We will remain unshaken

To the bone every tear every bruise every ache

We will find the way

In the echoes of silence where whispers fade

We sing a melody of life and faith

And every scar we wear shows who we are,

Fearless and true down to the bone

And every scar we wear shows who we are,

Fearless and true down to the bone

Uh uh uuh

But we rise we fight, we stand tall

Even when the world seems to fall

Through the darkest night we’ll find our way

To the bone we’re unbroken

We will remain unshaken

To the bone every tear every bruise every ache

We’ll find the way

Let me tell you something

The world ain’t all sunshine and roses

It can be harsh and unforgiving

And no matter how strong you are

It can knock you down and keep you there if you let it

It’s not about how hard you hit

Its about how hard you get hit and keep pushing forward

How much you can take

That’s how you win

Now if you know what your worth than get up and fight for it

But you’ve got to be willing to take the hits not blame others for where you are

That’s what cowards do and your not one of them

You’re better than that

To the bone we’re unbroken

We will remain unshaken

To the bone every tear every bruise every ache

We’ll find the way

Oh Oh Oooh

Oh Oh Oooh

Oh Oh